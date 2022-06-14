ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Briton Ferry: One in hospital following crash which closed roads

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoads have been reopened in Briton Ferry after one person was taken to hospital following a serious crash. Briton Ferry bridge, in Neath Port Talbot, was closed in both directions following the crash...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Hot weather: Chirk man burned by car before death

A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard. John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car. The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Warton drink and drug driver jailed over death crash

A man whose passenger died when he crashed his van while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine has been jailed. Ashley Donald, 19, was killed when Andrew Smalley, 22, crashed in his home village of Warton on 26 June 2021. Lancashire Police said Smalley, of Harbour Lane, had drunk...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Roadford Lake deaths: Inquests open for two people who died

The inquests into the deaths of two care home residents who died after a boat capsized on a lake have opened and adjourned. Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, and four other people were thrown into the water when the boat turned over. A search was launched at Roadford...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Darlington: Tributes paid to crash victim Natalie Marshall

A woman killed when the car she was driving hit a tree was "the biggest and strongest personality", her family said. Natalie Marshall died after the Mercedes crashed on the A167 near Coatham Mundeville, on the outskirts of Darlington, at 03:00 BST on Friday. The 25-year-old, of St Helen Auckland,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ballymena: Nine-year-old boy dies in scrambler bike crash

A nine-year-old boy has died after two scrambler bikes collided in Ballymena, County Antrim. A second boy, 13, is understood to be critically injured in hospital after the crash in the Dunclug area on Thursday. The bikes are believed to have collided head-on near a park at about 16:55 BST.
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Teacher had concerns before boy's death

A teacher has told a court she was concerned for a pupil's safety months before he was killed by his mother's partner. Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieszka Kalinowska are accused of murdering Sebastian Kalinowski in August 2021. One of the 15-year-old's teachers told a jury there was nothing concrete for her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pig feed deaths: Managers jailed after yard workers drowned

Managers of a food waste company have been jailed after two staff members drowned in a tanker of pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, died after falling into the tanker at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire, in December 2016, just 15 days before his son was born. Gavin Rawson, 35, died...
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

6 hurt after SUV slams into Muni bus in San Francisco Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- An SUV speeding along Lombard Street crashed into a Muni bus at Fillmore Street Saturday morning, resulting in several pedestrian injuries, according to the San Francisco police.The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. and six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to a police spokesman.A suspect driver has been detained and an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said.On social media, Eric Kingsbury, who said he witnessed the crash, said the driver was traveling westbound on Lombard when he crashed into a northbound 22-Fillmore bus."Multiple bus riders on the sidewalk bleeding, including a young child," Kingsbury tweeted.San Francisco police said emergency crews were on the scene and traffic delays were expected. The public is advised to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.Police request anyone with information contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

Lancaster nightclub attack: Man seriously hurt by punch dies

A man who was critically injured when he was punched outside a nightclub has died days later in hospital. Joshua Hughes, 22, hit his head on the ground after being attacked outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster at about 04:30 BST on Sunday. He was part of a group who had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lennox Railton-Craggs' motorbike death in County Durham accidental

A four-year-old boy died falling from a mini motorbike he had been riding with his seven-year-old cousin, an inquest has heard. Lennox Railton Craggs excitedly pushed his way on to the motorbike and hit the acceleration on 23 January, Crook Coroner's Court heard. The boy fell off on rough ground...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fire service warning over open-water swimming

People have been warned not to swim in open water as temperatures soar. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said swimming in lakes, rivers and canals could cause muscle cramps and shock as the water often remained cold even in heatwaves. The service also encouraged parents to ensure their children were...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor guilty of raping girl

A former Stoke-on-Trent city councillor has been found guilty of raping a girl. During his trial, Randolph Conteh, of Weston Coyney in the city, had denied raping a girl under the age of 16 between 1995 and 1997. He was charged after the matter was reported to police in 2020....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder arrest after woman found injured in Wolverhampton street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found injured in a street in Wolverhampton. West Midlands Police said the woman, who was in her 40s, was discovered in Kingsland Road at about 04:00 BST on Thursday. She died shortly after being taken to hospital....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Swanage: Unconscious diver airlifted from wreck dive

A diver has been airlifted to a specialist oxygen chamber centre after getting into trouble during a wreck dive off the Jurassic Coast. Swanage RNLI said the alarm was raised at about 08:45 BST when the diver was pulled unconscious from the sea onto a dive boat off Swanage. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cigarette chute shop owner jailed for counterfeit sales

A former shop owner whose food store had a chute used to deliver counterfeit cigarettes from a flat above has been jailed. Aziz Abdullah's Doskey Food Store, on Paley Road, Bradford, was raided multiple times between October 2019 and March 2021. Prosecutors said the 51-year-old ignored several warnings before officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY

