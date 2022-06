The owners of the popular video game Angry Birds will open the company’s first-ever retail store later this year inside a Flushing mega-development. Rovio Entertainment Corporation, a Finnish company that created the game and turned it into a global phenomenon, will open an Angry Birds-themed retail store and café at Tangram — a massive mixed-use development located on the corner of College Point Boulevard and 39th Avenue in downtown Flushing.

