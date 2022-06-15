ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Will Make 2022 Season A Success For Seahawks?

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to really have a good sense of where the Seattle Seahawks stand as a team entering 2022. Their reign of dominance over the NFC West is clearly over, their former franchise quarterback is in Denver and their former star linebacker is in Los Angeles. At the same time, the...

FOX Sports

Why Drew Lock will win Seahawks' QB job over Geno Smith

It’s been a minute, but Pete Carroll has traveled this road before. Entering his 13th season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has experience running quarterback competitions, saying the right thing in order to not give away too much on which player is ahead or who will wind up with the starting job in Week 1.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Exposes 'Special' Broncos WR to NFL

If you're an offensive player, the path to the Denver Broncos' final roster runs through quarterback Russell Wilson, whose pull within the organization extends well beyond the huddle. If you're Kendall Hinton, you're feeling pretty good about your odds. “Kendall is doing an amazing job," Wilson said Monday of the...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Russell Wilson’s response to question on long-term future will fire up Denver fans

The Denver Broncos’ outlook for their future got a massive shove in the right direction when they traded for future Hall of Fame quarterback, Russell Wilson. Denver had been stuck in NFL purgatory, at best, ever since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset. But just like that, adding Wilson has immediately pushed them into Super Bowl contention, according to odds on FanDuel.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson says player-owner relationships are critical in the NFL

Judging from the way the QB’s exit was handled, it seems safe to assume Seattle Seahawks management didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Russell Wilson. Now with the Denver Broncos, Wilson hopes to have a good working relationship with the team’s (pending) new owners. Rob Walton has agreed to buy the team and he’ll be the new controlling owner with Walton’s son-in-law, Greg Penner, and Walton’s daughter, Carrie Penner, handling the day-day-day owner duties in Denver.
SEATTLE, WA
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chris Daniels Leaving KING 5 in Seattle?

Seattle is abuzz with a rumor that one of its longtime anchors is leaving KING 5. Chris Daniels has been responsible for some of Emerald City’s ground-breaking coverage for decades, especially Seattle sports. So rumors of Chris Daniels leaving KING 5 are gaining traction on social media. Is Chris Daniels leaving the NBC affiliate or retiring from broadcasting altogether? Where is he going next? KING 5 viewers can rest easy as there’s no change in its anchor lineup.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson And A Broncos Legend Became Rockies For A Day

Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is not just immersing himself with the Denver Broncos organization. Instead, he’s also making rounds in support of the other sports teams in the Mile High City. Aside from attending Denver Nuggets games, he also cheered for the University of Denver Pioneers when they...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks Waive DE Alex Tchangam

Tchangam, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Seattle’s practice squad. The Seahawks brought Tchangam back on a futures contract this past...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

3 way too early predictions for the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks are officially in a rebuild and the front office did a solid job reeling in young talent. It’ll be interesting to see how they play this year, as the rest of the NFC West is stacked. Regardless, there will be some bright spots for the fanbase to get excited about, as the offense has some legitimate talent to build around. With that in mind, we take a look at some of our way too early predictions for the Seahawks’ 2022 NFL season.
SEATTLE, WA
