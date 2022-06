SEATTLE -- In what seemed like a gut-wrenching, deflating and disheartening way to lose a no-hitter, by his own hand no less, Robbie Ray couldn’t help but smile. The Mariners’ ace was seven outs shy of going the distance when a chopping comebacker from Max Stassi bounced directly in front of the plate and toward the mound, sailed into the netting of Ray’s glove as he gently lunged upward to corral it in, and skirted swiftly out as he gracefully landed ready to field the out. As the ball squirmed onto the infield grass, Ray dropped into a crouch in a personification of the oh-so-close sequence.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO