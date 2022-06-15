ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yen At Risk Of Declining Vs Dollar Into Q4 Or Later, Economists Say: Reuters Poll

By Kantaro Komiya
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe yen is at risk of weakening further against the dollar for at least the rest of 2022, more than two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters said, underscoring the consequences of the Bank of Japan being the lone major central bank clinging to easy policy. The BOJ is sticking...

