W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: THE ESTATE OF HENRY EDSOL JENKINS, Deceased. Case No.: …

RFQ-2022-03 FDOT FPID NO.446062-1-54-01 The City of Port St. Joe is seeking Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) services for the First Street resurfacing project. The scope of this project will include the CEI services for the First Street resurfacing project as identified in the City's Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.

PORT SAINT JOE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO