W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA FIRST FEDERAL BANK, F/K/A FIRST FEDERAL BANK OF FLORIDA, Plaintiff, vs. NORTHWEST …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA. FIRST FEDERAL BANK, F/K/A FIRST FEDERAL BANK OF FLORIDA,. NORTHWEST FLORIDA HOME CENTER, INC., A FLORIDA CORPORATION; JERRY. W. EVERETT INDIVIDUALLY AS GUARANTOR, DECEASED; ET AL.,. Defendants. CASE NO:2022CA000041. DIVISION:. NOTICE OF ACTION. TO:...