Holmes County, FL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HOLMES COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Holmes County Planning Commission to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday June 16

 3 days ago

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HOLMES COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Holmes County Planning Commission to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday June 16 th , 2022, @ 5 pm in the County Commissioners Meeting Room located at 107 E. Virginia Avenue, Bonifay,...

FDOT issues Washington and Holmes County traffic advisories

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. Campbelltown Highway 273 - Resurfacing from Highway 77 to the Jackson County Line – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts June 20 through June 24 as crews perform paving operations.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
City of Chipley responds to ‘cash hunt’ call out

The City of Chipley is responding to a social media post made Wednesday night urging residents to “express their displeasure” with the city regarding the announced cancellation of the Panhandle Cash Hunt planned for June 23 through 26. “The highly anticipated cash hunt that would be taking place...
CHIPLEY, FL

