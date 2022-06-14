ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Top Georgia Target has a “Big Announcement Coming Soon”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamaal Jarrett is one of the top defensive tackles in the 2023 recruiting class. Jarrett, a North Carolina native attending Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, may be on...

Wide receiver commit interrupts Swinney mid-jog, thinks ‘WRU’ will be just fine

Noble Johnson says that Wide Receiver U is alive and well and he’s more than happy to help carry on the tradition. Johnson is a 2023 4-star wide receiver out of Rockwall (TX) that chose the Tigers over other finalists Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas a week ago, giving his verbal commitment to the Clemson coaching staff.
CLEMSON, SC
UGA Alum Kirk Warner passes away

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga, Ga. (WALB) - Longtime football coach Kirk Warner passed-away Thursday night after a battle with cancer. Warner coached his teams to 11 state playoff appearances, 3 regional championships, and coached in the 2013 Army All-American game. He also coached a number of players who went-on to play...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Clemson lands commitment from one of nation’s top linebackers

Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top linebacker prospect from the Peach State. Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star Dee Crayton announced his commitment to the Tigers around 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. Crayton chose Clemson over other finalists like Auburn, Mizzou, Penn State and UCF. He spoke with The...
CLEMSON, SC
Southern Rust Found in Georgia Corn Fields

CORDELE, GA – Local farmers are praying for more rain, and “on guard” for corn rust. The disease has been detected in four counties so far in Georgia, with other reports from Florida and Louisiana. South Georgia Television News Meteorologist Matthew Crumley spoke to a local extension...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Bulldogs have the best college town in America

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Athens, and to no one’s surprise, it is the best college town in the country. Georgia’s social media account posted a video about Athens being the best college town, and we must agree. From sports to music and food, there isn’t much that the Classic City doesn’t offer its people.
ATHENS, GA
5 dinner cruises for a little romance on the water in Georgia

Georgia’s waterways — the rivers and lakes that crisscross and dot the landscape and those ports of call along the coast — are places where millions look to relax, unwind, enjoy the sunshine and even roll dice. Here are five of the best riverboat (and lake and ocean) cruises in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
PepsiCo Opens Georgia Distribution Center

PepsiCo Beverages North America, a division of PepsiCo, is opening a new $8.5 million, 172,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Commerce, Georgia. The full-scale distribution center will create 50 new jobs, including product pickers (order fulfillment), forklift operators, CDL-A drivers, inventory specialists and checkers. It will distribute almost 6 million cases of beverages, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Bubly, Aquafina, and Pure Leaf, per year across 26 routes to customers in 28 counties, a capacity increase that will be felt throughout Gainesville, Rome, Athens, Stone Mountain and Atlanta.
COMMERCE, GA
Georgia purchases megasite for development

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County have partnered together in purchasing more than 1,100-acres. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the purchase of a more than 1,100-acre economic development site in partnership between the State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County.
GEORGIA STATE
Watch Miss Georgia 2021 LIVE

TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM FOR THE 2022 MISS GEORGIA COMPETITION, CLICK HERE. (This is the Live Stream for 2021 event) COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Miss Georgia Pageant has returned to Columbus after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and WRBL News 3 is on your side with continuing coverage. We are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama high school hires former Auburn DE as interim head coach for 2022 season

WKRG sports host Simone Eli reported on Friday that former Auburn defensive end Antonio Coleman had been hired as the interim head coach at Williamson High School for the 2022 season. He has been the team’s defensive coordinator for the past six years and will now have the opportunity to be the successor of former Williamson head coach Melvin Pete Jr.
AUBURN, AL
The 5 Best Places to Camp in Georgia this Summer

In Atlanta, Georgia the average temperature in the middle of summer is 88°, but that doesn’t stop people from setting up tents and rolling the RV into some of the most beautiful camping spots in the state. You can camp in the mountains for some amazing hiking or out on an island off the coast to enjoy the beaches. Here are 5 of the best places to camp in Georgia this summer.
GEORGIA STATE
Hundreds without power in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area. Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported. GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power...
GEORGIA STATE
Superintendent Woods and 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year Cherie Goldman Release Teacher Burnout Task Force Report

The Georgia Department of Education today released the report of its Teacher Burnout Task Force, composed of classroom teachers from across the state:. State School Superintendent Richard Woods convened, and 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year Cherie Goldman chaired, the task force, which was established to provide feedback on the root causes of teacher burnout and make actionable suggestions for state and local policymakers.
GEORGIA STATE

