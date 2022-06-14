Top Georgia Target has a “Big Announcement Coming Soon”

PepsiCo Beverages North America, a division of PepsiCo, is opening a new $8.5 million, 172,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Commerce, Georgia. The full-scale distribution center will create 50 new jobs, including product pickers (order fulfillment), forklift operators, CDL-A drivers, inventory specialists and checkers. It will distribute almost 6 million cases of beverages, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Bubly, Aquafina, and Pure Leaf, per year across 26 routes to customers in 28 counties, a capacity increase that will be felt throughout Gainesville, Rome, Athens, Stone Mountain and Atlanta.
