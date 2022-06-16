EST/DAVIS, J.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN N. WRIGHT GEETER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-122 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of ALVIN N. WRIGHT GEETER, deceased, having been granted to MARTI WRIGHT MANNING on June 9, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. MARTI WRIGHT MANNING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN N. WRIGHT GEETER, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: TERRY P. WILSON WILSON & JACKSON, LLC 1785 TALIAFERRO TRAIL SUITE 6 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36117 334-260-9998 tpwlaw@protonmail.com Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 15, 22 and 29, 2022 EST/GEETER, A.

