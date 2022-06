The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month where 19 children and two teachers were massacred shook the conscience of the nation. The 18-year-old shooter had used an AR-15-style rifle to open fire at the elementary school. No other country in the world experiences this level of gun violence. Many politicians and the NRA are blaming everything from mental health issues to video games and even insecure doors, and are refusing to point fingers at the easy access to guns and the lack of adequate background checks. The teenage shooter had walked into a store and bought a military-grade weapon specifically to kill people. One concerned father wants sensible gun laws to be implemented and is kicking things off by forfeiting his AR-15 rifle. "It's the only thing I can do," he said, reported TODAY.

UVALDE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO