Fairfax County, VA

UPDATED: Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old Fairfax County girl found safe

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Amber Alert issued in Fairfax County has been canceled after a 3-year-old girl abducted by her non-custodial mother was found safe...

Thomas Daywalt
2d ago

Ok if this little girl was taken at 4:30pm WHAT TOOK SO LONG FOR THE AMBER ALERT? CAME ACROSS MY TV AROUND 10:30PM AND ACROSS MY PHONE AROUND 1130PM. Last time I checked there wasn't a time difference between Md and Va.

