ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Letter: Laydon has integrity

highlandsranchherald.net
 3 days ago

I am so proud to have Abe Laydon as county commissioner representing my district. Over the last few years, Commissioner Laydon was a leader in opening Douglas County so local businesses wouldn’t continue to suffer from overreaching mandates. He worked with the school...

highlandsranchherald.net

Comments / 1

Related
highlandsranchherald.net

District, county settle legal fees over mask lawsuit

The Douglas County Board of Health and the Douglas County School District have decided to call it even on a 2021 lawsuit regarding mask rules, with the county promising to pay the district $90,000 for a psychological safety coordinator. The settlement comes after the school board in October sued the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

County buys shelters as part of addressing local homelessness

Douglas County is moving forward with acquiring 17 temporary shelters as part of their plan to address the rise in local homelessness. The “Pallet” structures are 64 square feet, collapsible and include air conditioning, mattresses and electricity. They will cost the county about $200,000. Commissioners Abe Laydon and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock ups presence on county homelessness initiative

Following contentious conversations about a proposal to locate temporary housing near the Douglas County Justice Center, Castle Rock Mayor Jason Gray has been added as a town representative to the Douglas County Homelessness Initiative. In May, Castle Rock Town Council members were made aware of the potential to locate temporary...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
Douglas County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopols.com

Jan Kulmann must withdraw from the CD-8 congressional race

Today, ProgressNow Colorado called for Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann to withdraw from the race for Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District. It’s not a demand we make lightly, but the details of Kulmann’s conduct as president of the board at Stargate Charter School raise serious questions about her fitness to serve the public in any capacity.
THORNTON, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County School District faces new open records lawsuit

The Douglas County School District is being sued again over alleged violations of the Colorado Open Records Act for not releasing copies of documents school board members used in a retreat. Highlands Ranch resident and Colorado state House candidate Robert Marshall filed a complaint that the school district’s records custodian,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | The price of pettiness in Douglas County

How many taxpayer dollars would you be willing to spend for spite?. That question came to me as I read a recent Colorado Politics article reporting on what some (me, for example) might see as pettiness on the part of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. It appears that, for at least two of the three-member board, the answer might be the better part of a billion dollars.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis Valley#Health Department
highlandsranchherald.net

Security increased for Highlands Ranch drag show

Amid growing calls for Highlands Ranch to cancel a drag comedy show scheduled for Friday evening, the community association has implemented extra safety precautions at the Southridge Rec Center. A drag comedy show, hosted by the Highlands Ranch Community Association and Cultural Affairs Association, prompted protests both in opposition and...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
jeffco.us

Notice: Jefferson County now in CDC’s Community Level High, additional precautions recommended

As COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates have continued to increase across the state, Jefferson County has moved to COVID-19 Community Level High based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) metrics. Significantly, this means that within the last seven days, Jeffco has seen over ten new COVID-19 hospital admissions, while continuing to see more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 identified in our community per 100,000 people.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Greenwood Village Woman Shocked, Angry & Worried After Her Address Turns-up On Political Flyers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – In an election year, political flyers are common, but the flyers a Greenwood Village woman received in the mail had more than the usual propaganda. “I took a deeper look and realized that my address was actually on this mailer,” said Wendy, who asked that we not use her last name. While she’s not running for office, she bought a house from someone who is. The mailers detail campaign contributions that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea made years ago when he lived at the home that now belongs to Wendy. (credit: CBS) “Somebody on the other side didn’t do...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
highlandsranchherald.net

Drag show in Highlands Ranch draws protest, counterprotest

Highlands Ranch’s first-ever drag show has become a target of a local anti-LGBTQ group, leading to protests and counterprotests from the community. A Highlands Ranch group called the Freedom Fathers is protesting a comedy show that will be hosted by two drag performers June 17 at the Southridge Recreation Center. The Freedom Fathers claim the event grooms and sexualizes children, even though tickets were restricted to adults 21 and older.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's crackdown on concealed carry backfires

Denver's new ban on concealed weapons in public buildings and parks has drawn an unexpected political retaliation.What's happening: In response to the concealed-carry crackdown, Republican commissioners in neighboring Douglas County are weighing whether to seize a 1,000-acre mountain park owned by the city of Denver.Daniels Park — located in Douglas County, between Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch — has been under Denver's jurisdiction for nearly a century. It's a prized piece of land listed on the National Register of Historic Places, home to a herd of bison and several historic ranch buildings. What they're saying: Douglas County commissioner George Teal...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

As COVID-19 cases rise, should you go back to wearing a mask?

COLORADO, USA — With the Denver metro area at a high transmission rate for COVID-19, Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher with Servicios de la Raza and state health department spokesperson Vanessa Bernal joined 9NEWS on Tuesday to talk about what Coloradans can do to stop the spread of the virus.
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations and deaths back at March levels

Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have reached levels last seen in early March, and it’s not clear when they might start to fall. Hospitalizations rose by about 20% over the last week, from 270 on June 7 to 323 on Tuesday. About 89% of beds in intensive-care units and 91% of general hospital beds were full as of Tuesday, though most were used by people hospitalized for something other than COVID-19.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Boulder court permits condo-complex foreclosure sale to go forward

A foreclosure sale on condominium units at 1002 Walnut St. in Boulder will be permitted to go forward on Wednesday, despite the owner’s request to have a court impose an injunction on the sale. George Williams LLLP, with headquarters at 6700 Lookout Road in Boulder, filed a request for...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy