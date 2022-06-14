Letter: Laydon has integrity

Denver's new ban on concealed weapons in public buildings and parks has drawn an unexpected political retaliation.What's happening: In response to the concealed-carry crackdown, Republican commissioners in neighboring Douglas County are weighing whether to seize a 1,000-acre mountain park owned by the city of Denver.Daniels Park — located in Douglas County, between Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch — has been under Denver's jurisdiction for nearly a century. It's a prized piece of land listed on the National Register of Historic Places, home to a herd of bison and several historic ranch buildings. What they're saying: Douglas County commissioner George Teal...
