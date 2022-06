Highlands Ranch’s first-ever drag show has become a target of a local anti-LGBTQ group, leading to protests and counterprotests from the community. A Highlands Ranch group called the Freedom Fathers is protesting a comedy show that will be hosted by two drag performers June 17 at the Southridge Recreation Center. The Freedom Fathers claim the event grooms and sexualizes children, even though tickets were restricted to adults 21 and older.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO