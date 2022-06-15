Ruidiaz scores 2 goals, Seattle beats Vancouver 4-0

(The Center Square) – Seattle has been chosen as one of the cities to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The announcement came on June 16 as numerous Seattle bars exploded with cheers from fans watching inside. There is a lot to potentially cheer for. FIFA brings the biggest names in soccer together to compete.
Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara has been chosen as one of North America’s host sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico as part of a winning joint bid for the tournament.
It has been confirmed that C.F. Monterrey's picturesque Estadio BBVA stadium in Mexico has been selected to host games at the 2026 World Cup. On Thursday night, FIFA confirmed the 16 cities across the USA, Canada and Mexico that will host the World Cup in 2026, with Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston featuring in the list.
The biggest sporting event on earth is coming to North America - and perhaps even to your town. FIFA revealed the 16 stadiums that will stage 2026 World Cup matches across Canada, Mexico, and the United States during an official announcement in New York City on Thursday. The complete list...
We may be months away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but planning and preparation for it is already well underway for United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. While current rules allow for a 23-man roster, teams are expecting an expansion to 26 players for the tournament in Qatar this November. With the International Football Association agreeing to allow five substitutes per match, it paves the way for the World Cup rosters being at 26 men before long.
Sporting Kansas City (3-9-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (6-4-5, fifth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -148, Sporting Kansas City +424, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City plays Nashville in Western Conference action. Nashville is 4-4-3 against Western...
Atlanta, we're getting the World Cup. FIFA on Thursday announced that Atlanta was among the 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. that will host the 2026 men's World Cup. Why it matters: Soccer remains the most popular sport globally, and cities that host the prestigious international tournament see...
Comments / 0