Ruidiaz scores 2 goals, Seattle beats Vancouver 4-0

We may be months away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but planning and preparation for it is already well underway for United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. While current rules allow for a 23-man roster, teams are expecting an expansion to 26 players for the tournament in Qatar this November. With the International Football Association agreeing to allow five substitutes per match, it paves the way for the World Cup rosters being at 26 men before long.

