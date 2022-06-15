ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ruidiaz scores 2 goals, Seattle beats Vancouver 4-0

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SPORTbible

Monterrey's Stadium Has Been Selected To Host Games At The 2026 World Cup

It has been confirmed that C.F. Monterrey's picturesque Estadio BBVA stadium in Mexico has been selected to host games at the 2026 World Cup. On Thursday night, FIFA confirmed the 16 cities across the USA, Canada and Mexico that will host the World Cup in 2026, with Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston featuring in the list.
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Vancouver, WA
Seattle, WA
Sports
theScore

2026 World Cup venues unveiled: Iconic Rose Bowl out; Toronto, Vancouver in

The biggest sporting event on earth is coming to North America - and perhaps even to your town. FIFA revealed the 16 stadiums that will stage 2026 World Cup matches across Canada, Mexico, and the United States during an official announcement in New York City on Thursday. The complete list...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup USMNT roster prediction 3.0: Luca de la Torre, Jesus Ferreira step up

We may be months away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but planning and preparation for it is already well underway for United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. While current rules allow for a 23-man roster, teams are expecting an expansion to 26 players for the tournament in Qatar this November. With the International Football Association agreeing to allow five substitutes per match, it paves the way for the World Cup rosters being at 26 men before long.
MLS
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference play

Sporting Kansas City (3-9-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (6-4-5, fifth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -148, Sporting Kansas City +424, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City plays Nashville in Western Conference action. Nashville is 4-4-3 against Western...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

FIFA chooses Atlanta's World Cup bid

Atlanta, we're getting the World Cup. FIFA on Thursday announced that Atlanta was among the 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. that will host the 2026 men's World Cup. Why it matters: Soccer remains the most popular sport globally, and cities that host the prestigious international tournament see...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy