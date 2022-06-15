ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peaches Christ and Thomas Dekker Celebrate the Cult Film Revival of “ALL ABOUT EVIL”

Cover picture for the articleIn 2010, midnight movie maven Peaches Christ crafted one of the most beloved queer cult films of the past two decades, ALL ABOUT EVIL. Set in her stomping grounds of San Francisco, ALL ABOUT EVIL celebrates the hungry underground culture of independent cinema, camp, and exploitation films with gory glee. Written...

AOL Corp

Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in badass first look at 'Day Shift'

Jamie Foxx is about to kick some major vampire butt in Netflix's Day Shift. Netflix released a first look at the upcoming film as part of its Geeked Week movie showcase. Day Shift stars Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco as vampire hunters. Director J.J. Perry and producer Chad Stahelski both worked on the John Wick films, and in the first look, they talk about bringing the thrills of John Wick to the blood-spattered world of vampires.
MOVIES
Collider

'Rattlesakes': New Stephen King Novella is a Sequel to 'Cujo'

Legendary horror novelist Stephen King is revisiting an old classic of his, albeit in a bit of a strange way. During an episode of Bloody Disgusting's The Loser's Club podcast, King came on for his first-ever interview for the site and was asked about some of his latest work which included a new novella titled Rattlesnakes. While he kept most of the details of the book close to the vest, he did drop one bombshell about the snake-centric horror tale — it will be a sequel of sorts to the dog-centric horror tale Cujo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

How ‘The Bourne Identity’ Revitalized Action Movies For the 21st Century

Some movies cause big ripples. As The Bourne Identity turns twenty, it's worth looking back at the film that spawned one of this century's most popular franchises and breathed new life into well-worn action movie beats. In the early 2000s, blockbusters looked like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings, science fiction and fantasy writ large (and not a single MCU title in sight). Simultaneously, action stars and themes from the 90s seemed tired. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Collateral Damage came and went early in 2002 without much impact. Pierce Brosnan's tenure as 007 was ending, with that run of Bond films looking increasingly passé (reaching a nadir later in the year with the silly Die Another Day). An attempt to revive Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan franchise, with Ben Affleck in the lead, would also falter at one movie.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
#Cult Films#Severin Films#Blu Ray
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Sets 2024 Release; ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Heads To Pre-Summer 2023

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate announced this afternoon that their Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey will hit theaters on Feb. 9, 2024. Deadline first reported about the project, which Jonathan Levine is directing off a screenplay by Elizabeth Chomko, Jonathan Levine, Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis. In part 2, Baby (Grey) takes us back to Kellerman’s Resort for a story of summer, young romance, and dancing. That weekend is the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend and right now Universal has an untitled animation film on the calendar. In addition, Lionsgate’s feature take of Judy Blume’s 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will...
NFL
Variety

Singapore-Born Filmmaker Weaves Dark Twist on Family Duty Into Short Film

Click here to read the full article. When writer-director Leon Cheo was crafting his Indeed Rising Voices short “The 25th Filial Exemplar,” he drew inspiration from old Hollywood films with terrifying depictions of the parent-child relationship, both classic (“Psycho”) and unintentionally camp (“Mommie Dearest”). But his initial creative spark came from something much closer to home: an article he read about a man in China who dressed up as his late sister to help ease his mother’s feelings of loss and grief.  Cheo’s own parents live in his native Singapore, and he’s aware that as they grow older, he may have to...
MOVIES

