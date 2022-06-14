ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Florida lawmakers united to support gun control measures after the Parkland shooting

By Greg Allen
WAMU
 3 days ago

After the 2018 school shooting in Parkland,...

wamu.org

alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Four Bills from the Florida Legislature

Press release from the office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/HB 1499 – City of Key West, Monroe County. HB 1581 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
FLORIDA STATE
miamistandard.news

Ron DeSantis Campaign Introduces ‘Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights’ Education Blueprint

Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced a “Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights” education blueprint this week to assist school board members and leaders advance the administration’s freedom-first policies at the local level. The entire initiative is “focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental...
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

Florida Governor Vetoes Controversial Bill That Could Have Impacted Water Quality—and Killed Fish

On Wednesday, June 8, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a veto of SB 2508. The water-policy bill was passed on February 17 by the Florida State Senate over an outcry from the local fishing and environmental community. The opposition, which was spearheaded by Captains For Clean Water’s members, did spark the sponsors to tweak the bill to try to appease their concerns. But despite those changes, Governor DeSantis still chose to block the legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

3 more arrested in Central Florida on Capitol riot charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three more arrests have been made in Central Florida in connection with the Jan. 6, Capitol riot, bringing the total of arrests in the area to 30. St. Cloud residents Traci Isaacs, 52, and Luis Hallon, 67, who are married to each other, and Leslie Gray, 56, were arrested on charges stemming from the violent riot in 2021.
APOPKA, FL
995qyk.com

Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Family Accused of Gay Hate Crime in Broward Awaits Vindication, Freedom

A Ukrainian family will have to wait a little longer to find out if charges will be dropped in a Broward County case dubbed a gay hate crime. Mother Inna, father Yevhan, and brothers Oleh and Pavlo Makarenko are still facing immigration holds and charges that include attempted felony murder, kidnapping and battery, records show.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grand jury report to recommend removal of Broward School Board members, filing says

A long-awaited report from a grand jury, which has already indicted the former Broward school superintendent and two other administrators, will recommend that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove some school board members, a new court ruling says. But who those School Board members are — or what they are accused of doing — isn’t included in the Wednesday decision by the 4th District Court of Appeals, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts

Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL

