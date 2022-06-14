Florida lawmakers united to support gun control measures after the Parkland shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s looking more like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering a run for president in 2024. The governor — who is first running for reelection in November — often holds highly-orchestrated news conferences with supporters behind him and a podium sign with the day’s topic in front.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited smoking in restaurants and at other...
Press release from the office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/HB 1499 – City of Key West, Monroe County. HB 1581 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced a “Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights” education blueprint this week to assist school board members and leaders advance the administration’s freedom-first policies at the local level. The entire initiative is “focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental...
A panel of the Florida commission that oversees police to make sure they are competent and ethical will meet on Tuesday to decide whether there is probable cause to revoke Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s law enforcement certification. If probable cause is found, the full Florida Criminal Justice Standards &...
On Wednesday, June 8, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a veto of SB 2508. The water-policy bill was passed on February 17 by the Florida State Senate over an outcry from the local fishing and environmental community. The opposition, which was spearheaded by Captains For Clean Water’s members, did spark the sponsors to tweak the bill to try to appease their concerns. But despite those changes, Governor DeSantis still chose to block the legislation.
A federal judge has rejected an attempt by Florida lawmakers to limit contributions to political committees supporting ballot initiatives, saying it violates the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor issued an 18-page ruling Wednesday that included a permanent injunction against the $3,000 contribution limit, which passed in 2021 and...
The force will be led by a former Marine Lt. Colonel. Following the announcement on June 15 that Florida's State Guard has been reinstated, Governor Ron DeSantis has invited more Floridians to apply to join the force.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three more arrests have been made in Central Florida in connection with the Jan. 6, Capitol riot, bringing the total of arrests in the area to 30. St. Cloud residents Traci Isaacs, 52, and Luis Hallon, 67, who are married to each other, and Leslie Gray, 56, were arrested on charges stemming from the violent riot in 2021.
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. was served with 3,881 lawsuits during the first four months of 2022, as its number of customers continued soaring. The average of 970 lawsuits a month was about 11.5 percent more than the average of 870 lawsuits a month
An appeals court Wednesday rejected attempts to block the release of information in a final report by a statewide grand jury formed to investigate school safety and other issues after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A three-judge panel of the 4th District Court...
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida’s specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making...
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thursday, “What if I get a ticket while driving with a learner’s license?”...
Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
A Ukrainian family will have to wait a little longer to find out if charges will be dropped in a Broward County case dubbed a gay hate crime. Mother Inna, father Yevhan, and brothers Oleh and Pavlo Makarenko are still facing immigration holds and charges that include attempted felony murder, kidnapping and battery, records show.
A long-awaited report from a grand jury, which has already indicted the former Broward school superintendent and two other administrators, will recommend that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove some school board members, a new court ruling says. But who those School Board members are — or what they are accused of doing — isn’t included in the Wednesday decision by the 4th District Court of Appeals, ...
Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
