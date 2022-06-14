The State Of Virginia Tech Offensive Line Recruiting

More than 75 people from across the Virginia Tech landscape helped to create seven new historical markers on the Blacksburg campus. A project of the Council on Virginia Tech History, the markers offer a glimpse into our shared past — and an opportunity to embrace our shared values, today and into the future. They range in topics from campus development over time and its land-grant history to a diverse set of individuals and the communities who made major contributions to the university.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO