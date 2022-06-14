ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

The State Of Virginia Tech Offensive Line Recruiting

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech fans are excited about Joe Rudolph and his history of developing quality offensive linemen at Wisconsin. The Hokies already have four commitments from offensive linemen for the 2023 recruiting...

fanrecap.com

techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Recruiting Three-Star SG Jaydon Young "Really Hard"

With Virginia Tech men's basketball's 2022-23 roster set at this point (outside of a last minute reclassification forward or transfer portal addition), the focus has shifted to recruiting the 2023 class for the Hokies. That includes three-star SG Jaydon Young out of Greensboro who mentioned the Hokies when asked whether...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Longtime Liberty HS football coach resigns for collegiate job

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A longtime high school football coach is leaving Virginia and headed for a college gig. Chris Watts, the Liberty High School football coach, is leaving the Bedford school after 20 years. Watts will join another former Liberty High School coach, Scott Abell, in at Davidson...
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tuition raised for Virginia Tech, Radford University

(WFXR) — On Tuesday, members of the Boards of Visitors at two different New River Valley universities decided to increase tuition and fee rates for the 2022-2023 school year. On Tuesday, June 14, the Executive Committee for the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted to raise tuition by 3%...
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

New historical markers go up on Virginia Tech's Blacksburg campus

More than 75 people from across the Virginia Tech landscape helped to create seven new historical markers on the Blacksburg campus. A project of the Council on Virginia Tech History, the markers offer a glimpse into our shared past — and an opportunity to embrace our shared values, today and into the future. They range in topics from campus development over time and its land-grant history to a diverse set of individuals and the communities who made major contributions to the university.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Virginia Football
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
allaccess.com

WSLC (94.9 Star Country)/Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Resets Lineup As Morning Co-host Boomer Resigns

MEL WHEELER INC. Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, VA will be shuffling its lineup following the resignation of longtime morning co-host NATHAN "BOOMER" HATCHER, who has been part of the morning team since 2011. His last day will be FRIDAY, JUNE 24th. Succeeding him as the new on-air partner for GM/PD and morning co-host BRETT SHARP, effective MONDAY, JUNE 27th, will be TAYLOR SHERRILL, who moves from middays.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

New Blacksburg proposal could bring changes to Center Street

BLACKSURG, Va. – For people in Blacksburg, Center Street has a very different feel during the summer. Calm, quiet, and nothing like the mass tailgating events that occur during football season. But after years of complaints, that may change. “This event is too big. It’s reached a point where...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Lesions found on bass in Jackson River; VDWR investigating

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is investigating reports of lesions found on smallmouth bass in the Jackson River. The fish have been caught in the past two weeks between Covington and Iron Gate. One Eagle Rock guide says of the 100 or so smallmouth his clients have caught in the past […]
COVINGTON, VA
theroanokestar.com

SCOTT DREYER: Kroger Plays The Woke Card – But Do Shoppers Know it?

“Kroger has always been a family-friendly store,” a woman who has been shopping at Roanoke-area Krogers for almost 60 years recently claimed. However, as many major corporations from Coke to Disney have recently made the decision to go “woke” and inject leftwing politics in their businesses and policies, the Ohio-based Kroger corporation has signaled that it too has chosen to follow that same path.
ROANOKE, VA
Person
Joe Rudolph
cardinalnews.org

Harvest Foundation awards $1.1 million grant for child care in Martinsville, Henry County

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Harvest Foundation awards grant for child care in Martinsville, Henry County. The Harvest Foundation in Martinsville has awarded Smart Beginnings Martinsville Henry County a three-year grant of $1,176,443. This funding focuses...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday June 15, 2022

161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Carroll- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight. Isolated to scattered thunderstorm development is possible later. today and this evening. Some of these could become strong to severe.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

US House District 6 primary results on June 21, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The 6th District for the US House is holding a primary to determine the Republican nominee. Incumbent Ben Cline and Merritt Hale are vying to be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. Cline has held the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

GOP challenger to Cline says run started with dad’s fatal disease

For the first time in three decades, Republicans will hold a primary in the 6th Congressional District. Merritt Hale is challenging incumbent Ben Cline for the party’s nomination, a run he says began with a fatal family disease. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:. Hale spoke live this morning...
ROANOKE, VA
#Recruiting#In The Future#American Football#College Football#Hokies#Badgers
wfirnews.com

Waugh to step down as Chamber President and CEO

After nearly 22 years with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO Joyce Waugh will retire at the end of the year. Waugh joined the Chamber in July 2000 became President & CEO in October 2008, succeeding Beth Doughty. Waugh says she remains bullish about the local business community. She also notes Chamber lobbying efforts that helped lead to funding for I-81 improvements now taking shape. The Regional Chamber has also announced that Eric Sichau currently the Vice President of Membership Services, will assume Waugh’s position upon her retirement.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Heat causes delays with Roanoke trash, recycling pick-up

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Following several days of high temperatures, Star City officials notified the community on Thursday about possible delays when it comes to solid waste and recycling collection. With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees throughout the summer, Roanoke Solid Waste Management staff members are encouraged to...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Person reportedly struck by lightning in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — While the National Weather Service (NWS) issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across southwest Virginia Thursday afternoon, a person was reportedly hit by lightning in Franklin County. Based on a report by a 911 call center, the person was struck on McNeil Mill Road in Sydnorsville...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

