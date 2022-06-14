The State Of Virginia Tech Offensive Line Recruiting

After nearly 22 years with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO Joyce Waugh will retire at the end of the year. Waugh joined the Chamber in July 2000 became President & CEO in October 2008, succeeding Beth Doughty. Waugh says she remains bullish about the local business community. She also notes Chamber lobbying efforts that helped lead to funding for I-81 improvements now taking shape. The Regional Chamber has also announced that Eric Sichau currently the Vice President of Membership Services, will assume Waugh’s position upon her retirement.
Comments / 0