NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HOLMES COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Holmes County Planning Commission to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday June 16 …

Bonifay Fire Rescue (BFR) responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. On Highway 79, just north of Mount Olive Church Road, a tree had fallen in the road. A semi-truck travelling northbound saw the tree and stopped. A southbound flatbed truck failed to see the tree and crashed into it. A pickup truck towing a boat then ran into the flatbed from behind.

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO