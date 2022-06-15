NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HOLMES COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Holmes County Planning Commission to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday June 16 …
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HOLMES COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Holmes County Planning Commission to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday June 16 th , 2022, @ 5 pm in the County Commissioners Meeting Room located at 107 E. Virginia Avenue, Bonifay,...www.holmescounty.news
Comments / 0