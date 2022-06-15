ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HOLMES COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Holmes County Planning Commission to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday June 16 …

 3 days ago

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HOLMES COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Holmes County Planning Commission to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday June 16 th , 2022, @ 5 pm in the County Commissioners Meeting Room located at 107 E. Virginia Avenue, Bonifay,...

FDOT issues Washington and Holmes County traffic advisories

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. Campbelltown Highway 273 - Resurfacing from Highway 77 to the Jackson County Line – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts June 20 through June 24 as crews perform paving operations.
Task force finds fugitive behind false wall

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force (FCRFTF) put two behind bars on June 16. Information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremy Windsor, who is wanted for burglary, battery, and arson, was received by the agencies. HCSO and FCRFTF members arrived at a residence...
Early morning crash leaves one with only minor injuries

Bonifay Fire Rescue (BFR) responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. On Highway 79, just north of Mount Olive Church Road, a tree had fallen in the road. A semi-truck travelling northbound saw the tree and stopped. A southbound flatbed truck failed to see the tree and crashed into it. A pickup truck towing a boat then ran into the flatbed from behind.
