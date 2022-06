Advertisement for Bids Washington County WASHINGTON COUNTY (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project(s): ITB 2022-15: Hammond Rd, Harcus Rd and King Rd, …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, INC. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting Sale entered on May 3, 2022 in Civil Case No. 16000068CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gulf County, Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, INC. 2006-HE1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE1 is the Plaintiff, and CURTIS E. LEWIS A/K/A CURTIS LEWIS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CURTIS E. LEWIS A/K/A CURTIS LEWIS; BAY MEDICAL CENTER; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; MICHAEL B. LEWIS; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

