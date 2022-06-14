What Are Motion Sickness Glasses—and Do They Work?

Recycling has come a long way since curbside pickups. In fact, it’s getting to the point where you can recycle (almost) anything, and even more innovation is in the works. These new recycling technologies and strategies couldn’t come at a better time; just because you can recycle most things doesn’t mean everything is recycled. Here’s one eye-opening statistic: In 2019, less than five percent of plastic waste was actually recycled in the United States, in part because most recycling facilities are only equipped to handle the most common type of plastics. As a result, the vast majority of the 121 billion pounds of plastic produced in the U.S. every year heads to landfills, incinerators, or out to sea.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO