What Are Motion Sickness Glasses—and Do They Work?

With our global climate impact reaching an all-time high in 2021, it’s never been clearer that climate change poses the most imminent threat to our environment, and that knowledge is affecting our mental health. Climate anxiety is a very real phenomenon that stems from the overwhelming awareness of human impact on the planet (think: consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, pollution, degradation of natural resources, and use of fossil fuels) as well as a concern about the governmental response to the climate crisis. It’s also known as climate change anxiety, and an affected person may experience an inexplicable sense of despair and helplessness about the future of the planet.
