With [Christian] Wood gone, the next notable Rockets player to keep an eye on in the trade market is Eric Gordon. At the trade deadline, multiple rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype said the Rockets were holding onto Gordon if the organization couldn’t get a projected first-round draft pick near the late teens or early 20s in return. It’s unclear if the Rockets will move away from that stance or not with the draft nearing.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO