Ryan Zimmerman had his number retired by the Washington Nationals prior to Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, and drinks were on him. Nats fans attending Saturday’s game received a card saying Zimmerman was buying their first beer before or after his jersey retirement ceremony. The promotion was taking place at The Salt Line, a restaurant across the street from Nationals Park. Zimmerman, of course, is an investor in The Salt Line.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO