ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tom Rice: South Carolina ousts Republican who voted to impeach Trump

By administration
newsatw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Rice had acknowledged he could be politically doomed, but maintained...

newsatw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Mounting frustrations at the White House

THE WEEK — The Senate is back today, with all eyes on whether 10 Republican votes materialize for a gun legislation deal. … On Tuesday, it’s primary day in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. … On Wednesday, President JOE BIDEN heads to L.A. to host the Summit of the Americas. … On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee holds a hearing on its investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. … On Friday, the next big Consumer Price Index report is released.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rice
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: John Cornyn can cut a deal with Democrats on guns — but he’s got a Ted Cruz problem

In the days and now weeks since the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, John Cornyn has emerged as the Senate’s main Republican voice on gun negotiations with Democrats. This he is doing with the blessing of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who made him the GOP’s point person to negotiate with Democrats Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.Where Cornyn’s junior colleague Ted Cruz basks in the national spotlight thanks to both his second-place finish in the 2016 GOP presidential primary and his histrionic culture-war stunts (reading Green Eggs and Ham on the Senate floor, for instance,...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Amazon Devices
The Independent

Nancy Mace beats Trump-endorsed challenger in South Carolina primary

Representative Nancy Mace beat back a Republican primary challenger who former president Donald Trump endorsed in South Carolina’s 1st district. Ms Mace beat Katie Arrington on Tuesday evening despite her previous criticism of Mr Trump and Mr Trump’s vocal opposition in response. Ms Mace won her first term in 2020, when she beat incumbent Democratic representative Joe Cunningham.Mr Cunningham won his race in 2018 when he beat Ms Arrington after Ms Arrington beat incumbent Republican Representative Mark Sanford in the primary that year. Mr Trump had endorsed her that year as well because of Mr Sanford’s repeated criticisms of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Veracity Report

Democrats Distancing Themselves as Confidence in Biden and a Second Term Dwindles

For the first time since the 2020 election, Democrats are beginning to distance themselves from Joe Biden. The following unbiased article was written by the fully accredited and degreed professional journalist, Kurt Dillon. It is fully sourced and linked to direct reports from: The New York Times, The Associated Press, Former Deputy White House Cabinet Secretary Cristobal Alex, and Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy