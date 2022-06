On 06/15/2022, at approximately 4:41 p.m., a female resident was walking her dog in the 800 block of Hygeia Avenue in Encinitas. As she approached the front door of her residence, an unknown male approached her from behind and asked to use her restroom. She denied his request and as she opened the door, the male grabbed her and pushed her inside the residence where he began to strangle her. Another resident inside the house heard the commotion and came to her aid. The resident fought with the suspect and ultimately forced the suspect out of the residence. The suspect fled the area in a vehicle and 911 was called. The suspect's description and vehicle were provided to Sheriff's dispatch.

