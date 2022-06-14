World’s best amateur golfers to compete at Southport courses

The DP World Tour says it has yet to decide how to punish players who joined the breakaway LIV Golf series due to the “complexity” of the situation, as it determines whether to follow the PGA Tour’s stance by suspending those who violated their release regulations. In a memo sent to DP World Tour players by its chief executive Keith Pelley, players were informed a decision would be made on Thursday 23 June, following this weekend’s U.S. Open and ahead of the BMW International Open in Germany.The inaugural event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series has caused significant unrest...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO