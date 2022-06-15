ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, FL

Another new multifamily project pitched for Packing District

By Brendan O'Connor
bungalower
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Antonio-based company called Embrey (Facebook | Website) has purchased a four-acre site in Dr. Phillips Charities’ upcoming Packing District, just west of College Park for a new development. The new...

bungalower.com

Comments / 0

 

bungalower

New York developer planning 19-story project downtown Orlando’s North Quarter

Acram Group (Website), a New York-based development firm, is planning a new 19-story mixed-use project in the North Quarter, just north of downtown Orlando. The $96.5 million project is being sized up for properties at 924 and 934 N. Magnolia Avenue [GMap] just to the north of the Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex. The current buildings would be replaced with two new towers featuring 386 units.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Modification of sign signals arrival of new retail in northern tip of The Villages

A modification of a sign is signaling the likely arrival of new retail in the northern tip of The Villages. The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has agreed to turn over the ownership and maintenance of the Phillips Villas sign to the Developer. The Developer wants to modify the sign to indicate the presence of a possible new retail tenant. A drawing reviewed by the CDD 4 board showed the Phillips Villas sign also include the addition of the words Mulberry Grove Plaza.
THE VILLAGES, FL
bungalower

House of the Day: 4/3 Rock Lake home asking $429,900

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located at 606 N. Rio Grande Avenue [GMap] in the Rock Lake neighborhood, just outside of downtown Orlando and Parramore, with quick access to the interstate, Creative Village, and Exploria Stadium. The 2, 680 SF home was built in 1956 and has both a bonus...
ORLANDO, FL
Local
Florida Business
San Antonio, FL
Government
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Government
bungalower

City finally approves demolition of “Ernest Saves Christmas” house

The former home of Ernest P. Worrell in the hit film Ernest Saves Christmas has been demolished. The 1918 Frame Vernacular home, located at 116 N. Hyer Avenue [GMap], was first occupied by a J.M. Kearns in 1924 before being featured in the 1988 family film. We told you HERE in March 2021 that the new owner of the property was originally intending to restore the home but abandoned the idea early on in the process when faced with an estimated cost of over $500,000.
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

Affordable Housing in Four Corners Clermont

Steve Smith, Executive Director and Founder Of the New Beginnings of Central Florida. After searching for years to secure land for affordable housing in the Four Corners area, New Beginnings of Central Florida found a willing land seller. A year ago, April 24, 2021, New Beginnings was offered 4 acres...
CLERMONT, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

New Daytona resort opens on the beach

The name says it all as guests staying at the newly opened Max Beach Resort in Daytona Beach Shores will get the maximum in amenities, ocean view, dining and accommodations during their experience. On the beach at 1901 S. Atlantic Ave., just across the boundary line from Daytona Beach, the...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
#Fitness#Business Center#College Park#Charities
bungalower

Cool Job Alert: Be a farmer and get paid by City Hall

The City of Orlando is looking to hire a farmhand to work at the Children’s Farm and Boarder Barn in Bill Frederick Park. Farmhands assist with the maintenance and cleaning of the farms including cleaning out stalls and animal enclosures, cleaning animal bedding and discarded food waste, and feeding the animals.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Major chains bring big business to area

The Villages and its surrounding communities continue to be a hot spot for big chain stores and restaurants. More well-known businesses are coming to the the area as the community continues to grow and bring in more residents. McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Sprouts Farmers Market, Sephora at Kohl’s and Culver’s are just a few new businesses that have recently opened or are coming soon. “Those that have previously established a presence in the community have a good handle on their performance in our market and can grow with us more easily,” said Scott Renick, The Villages’ vice president of commercial development. “Businesses that are new entrants to The Villages often rely on those competitors’ successes as validation of the opportunity that exists here for them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
bungalower

Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 279 (The Meatball Stoppe)

The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of the hosts alone and do not reflect the official policy or position of Bungalower Media, our readers, or our advertisers. For the 279th episode, Jon and Brendan were invited to visit Isabella Morgia Di Vicari, the amazingly charismatic co-owner...
ORLANDO, FL
Economy
Politics
Facebook
Real Estate
orangeobserver.com

Orange County denies Discovery Church's Horizon West campus

Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Bungalower’s June 2022 print issue now available online￼

The 56th issue of our penny-saver, mini-magazine is hitting the streets in the next few days but we’ve also got it right here on the interwebs for you if you’re trying to stay home more. Each and every month we share a print edition of our hyper-local online...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford leaders move forward with plans to revitalize Seminole Towne Center mall

SANFORD, Fla. — City leaders are moving forward with a plan that could mean major changes to Sanford’s mall. City commissioners approved the rezoning of the Seminole Towne Center. The change means housing units and a hotel could be part of the property. Other entertainment options also could...
Inside the Magic

Universal Shutting Down Another Iconic Location Permanently

Another iconic location at Universal Orlando Resort is shutting down permanently. Fans of Universal Orlando Resort have been extremely disappointed to find that some of their favorite locations and offerings at Universal Studios Florida were shutting down permanently over the course of the last few months. It all started with...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola Welcomes New Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Abid Shah will provide minimally invasive cardiac care to patients in Osceola County, Florida. Abid Shah, M.D., has recently joined the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute and is based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola. The facilities are both located in Osceola County, Florida.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

