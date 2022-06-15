Drop Zone: U.S. Open conditions will be extremely difficult. Here’s why that’s a good thing.

BROOKLINE, Mass. — It was his first putt of the tournament, and his ball had no chance of going into the hole. Rory McIlroy’s first two shots on the 500-yard 10th hole had left the 2011 U.S. Open champ safely in the middle of the green, but one poor putt was now putting it in jeopardy. Rolling across the hill, Rory’s ball took more of the break than he thought. Now, it was was rolling too low and with too little speed. But as it did, Rory held his follow through. Calm and focused, his eyes locked on the ball as it slipped further away.

