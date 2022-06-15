ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Drop Zone: U.S. Open conditions will be extremely difficult. Here’s why that’s a good thing.

Golf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s best are quickly finding out that they face a...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy loses his cool after terrible break at US Open

The US Open is known for being the most challenging event in golf, and Rory McIlroy got an unfriendly reminder of that during the first round on Thursday. McIlroy caught a terrible break with his tee shot on the 5th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The ball ended up in some long fescue just at the end of a bunker. McIlroy tried to pop it on the green, but he ended up advancing it about 20 feet into another bunker. He was not happy.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy frustrated with slow play before losing his cool at US Open

Rory McIlroy admitted that he was a little bit frustrated with the pace of play from the group in front during his first round of the US Open at Brookline before his outburst of anger. McIlroy, 33, started well in Boston, Massachusetts after carding a solid opening round of 3-under...
golfmagic.com

US Open: USGA CEO's one-word answer looks ominous for LIV Golf players

The chief executive of the USGA, Mike Whan, has offered his opinion on what the potential fallout could be from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series ahead of the US Open. One of the biggest questions facing LIV Golf right now is how the majors will respond to their controversial...
ESPN

Bryson DeChambeau not planning to play PGA Tour's Travelers Championship amid LIV scrutiny

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Bryson DeChambeau says he doesn't plan to play in the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship next week at TPC River Highlands. DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series last week. He briefly addressed his status for the Travelers while on the putting green at The Country Club but did not take further questions.
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy carries 2 TaylorMade 3-woods for a good reason

Rory McIlroy’s winning setup listed TaylorMade’s SIM Ti as his 3-wood of choice for last week’s victory at the RBC Canadian Open. But the setup only tells half of the story. Those who keep close tabs on McIlroy’s gear might have noticed a different 3-wood in the...
Golf.com

How one of golf’s greatest putters helped Rory McIlroy find his feel

BROOKLINE, Mass. — It was his first putt of the tournament, and his ball had no chance of going into the hole. Rory McIlroy’s first two shots on the 500-yard 10th hole had left the 2011 U.S. Open champ safely in the middle of the green, but one poor putt was now putting it in jeopardy. Rolling across the hill, Rory’s ball took more of the break than he thought. Now, it was was rolling too low and with too little speed. But as it did, Rory held his follow through. Calm and focused, his eyes locked on the ball as it slipped further away.
Golf.com

How does pressure affect your swing? Just ask this U.S. Open contender

BROOKLINE, Mass. — MJ Daffue‘s tee shot started left and sailed directly at the hospitality tents left of the 14th fairway. When the ball came to rest, it was settled on some blue carpet among hundreds of fans milling about. What came next was highlight material, but it...
Golf.com

What’s it like for Justin Leonard to return to The Country Club? ‘It all feels very familiar.’

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Golf fans know the scene well. It’s September of 1999 in suburban Boston. Justin Leonard, decked out in an oversized (and unsightly) Team USA polo, stands on the 17th green. He’s fought back from four down with seven to play and has tied his match with Jose Maria Olazabal. Both men face lengthy birdie putts — Leonard 40 feet from the cup, and Olzabal about 15 feet closer.
Golf.com

The swing thought Sam Burns has been working at the U.S. Open

In a special edition of Play Smart, GOLF & ADP have partnered to uncover how the best players in the world prepare for the biggest events and how it can help you play smarter, better golf. When golf fans think about how to prepare for a tricky, difficult major championship,...
golfmagic.com

US Open: USGA confirms Saudi golf rebels could soon be BLOCKED from competing

USGA chief executive Mike Whan believes the Saudi golf rebels competing in the new LIV Golf Invitational Series could soon be blocked from playing in the US Open. Whan was quizzed by the media ahead of this week's third major of the year from Brookline whether he could envisage a time where those competing on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit could be blocked from participation at a US Open.
