The Golden State Warriors have found a gem of a player on their roster with Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors traded for him towards the end of the 2019-20 season with many question marks around him. His contract was considered too big for a player who had hit his ceiling. The Minnesota Timberwolves were forced to give up a pick that became Jonathan Kuminga and Wiggins to get back D'Angelo Russell.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO