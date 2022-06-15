Ruidiaz scores 2 goals, Seattle beats Vancouver 4-0

Two of the best teams in MLS face off Saturday in a Western Conference showdown between the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC. LAFC (9-2-3) sits atop the West and has scored the most goals in MLS. Seattle (6-1-6) is seventh in the conference but won the Concacaf Champions League in May and is now set to focus on domestic success. Seattle was the first American team to win that Concacaf title. The Sounders were the preseason favorite to win the MLS title and are coming on strong after injuries and the distraction of the cup competition led to a slow start. They crushed the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Tuesday, while LAFC hasn't played since a 3-2 win against the San Jose Earthquakes on May 28.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO