50 years of Watergate in pop culture

Carlos Simon is a young composer on the rise. (SOUNDBITE OF HUB NEW MUSIC PERFORMANCE OF CARLOS SIMON'S "REQUIEM FOR THE ENSLAVED: VI. LIGHT EVERLASTING") PFEIFFER: And he has an ear for social justice. Simon has written a string quartet in honor of Trayvon Martin. His large-scale tribute to George Floyd will premiere next year in Minnesota. And his new album, "Requiem For The Enslaved," has just been released. Our reviewer, NPR's Tom Huizenga, says Simon puts a contemporary twist on the Catholic Requiem Mass.

RELIGION ・ 22 HOURS AGO