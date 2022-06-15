ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

50 years of Watergate in pop culture

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer marks the 50th anniversary of the break-in at the Watergate Hotel...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Filipino archivist races to protect history of abuses ahead of Marcos presidency

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Carmelo Crisanto, executive director of the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission, about racing to archive human rights abuses in the Philippines. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. Filipino archivist Chuck Crisanto is in a race against time. He's racing to preserve records of human rights abuses during...
SOCIETY
NPR

'Requiem for the Enslaved' holds a major university's truths up to the light

Carlos Simon is a young composer on the rise. (SOUNDBITE OF HUB NEW MUSIC PERFORMANCE OF CARLOS SIMON'S "REQUIEM FOR THE ENSLAVED: VI. LIGHT EVERLASTING") PFEIFFER: And he has an ear for social justice. Simon has written a string quartet in honor of Trayvon Martin. His large-scale tribute to George Floyd will premiere next year in Minnesota. And his new album, "Requiem For The Enslaved," has just been released. Our reviewer, NPR's Tom Huizenga, says Simon puts a contemporary twist on the Catholic Requiem Mass.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy