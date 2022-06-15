ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Webster Says PBA Endorsed him, but Police Union Denies the Endorsement (VIDEO)

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaytona Beach Shores— During the monthly meeting of the Volusia Republican Executive Committee, Conservative State Rep. Webster Barnaby, announced that he had garnered the endorsement of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), but really didn’t. “The bottom line is this, I’ve just been endorsed by the Police Benevolent...

floridianpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Candidates who qualified to run in Flagler County

The qualifying period to run for Flagler County Commission, School Board and Palm Coast City Council closed at noon June 17. The following candidates will be on the ballots in Flagler County in the Aug. 23 primary election (School Board and City of Palm Coast elections are nonpartisan. Nonpartisan contests with two candidates are decided in the primary.):
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Webster, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach police, fire departments to boost pay, incentives

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement leaders say hiring and keeping police officers is becoming even more difficult. Daytona Beach leaders are working to combat that and become one of the most competitive agencies in Central Florida for pay and incentives. The police department currently has 41 vacancies. Part...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Convicted felon Corrine Brown running for Congress again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Convicted felon and former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown will be running for Congress again. In a news release obtained Thursday morning by News4JAX, Brown -- who pleaded guilty last month to one count of tax evasion in her federal case to avoid a retrial of her overturned conviction of fraud and conspiracy -- announced her candidacy for the 10th Congressional District of Florida -- which is in the Orlando area. Brown previously served in Florida’s Third and Fifth Congressional Districts -- which included part of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 more arrested in Central Florida connected to Capitol riot, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three more people from Central Florida have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, officials announced Tuesday. Traci Isaacs, 52, and her husband Luis Hallon, 67, and Leslie Gray, 56, all of St. Cloud, are now facing charges. They are expected to make their initial appearance in Orlando Federal Court on Wednesday afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Fetterhoff
Person
Mike Webster
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona committee seeks answers for historic structure

The Orange Avenue Recreation Committee, a group of Daytona Beach residents, are charged with finding a new purpose for the City Island Recreation Center. They continued searching for an answer June 8 for the historic structure, knowing a late July deadline awaits. At City Hall that evening, committee member Bill...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Corrine Brown seeking to return to U.S. House

Jacksonville, Fl — Former Jacksonville-area Congresswoman Corrine Brown is announcing her intent to run for a House seat in the Orlando area. Brown says she will file her petition papers for the 10th Congressional District, which is an open seat, as Val Demings is running for the U.S. Senate. The candidate qualifying deadline is Noon Friday. As of Thursday at Noon, Brown had not formally qualified.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pba#Police Union#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Floridian#Gop#Republican
askflagler.com

Gallery: Flagler Pride & Pulse Memorial 2022

Organizers with Flagler Pride enjoyed a robustly attended weekend of events in Flagler County this past weekend. Saturday was the third annual Pride celebration in Palm Coast Town Center, bringing together entertainers and speakers from a wide variety of backgrounds. Sunday was the fourth annual Pulse memorial, commemorating the victims of the 2016 shooting in the Orlando nightclub of the same name.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TheDailyBeast

Florida 61-Year-Old Loses His McDonald’s Job After Attack on Black Teen

One of the white men arrested for allegedly attacking a Black teen in a residential Florida neighborhood this week appears to have lost a major source of income. In a statement to The Daily Beast, McDonald’s confirmed that Howard Hughes is no longer employed by one of its Orlando franchisees. “We are deeply disturbed and disappointed by what we’ve seen in this video,” local McDonald’s owner and operator James Gilchrist wrote. “This behavior goes against our values and is not tolerated. I can confirm this individual is no longer employed by my organization.” Hughes, 61, and Donald Corsi, 52, were booked by Seminole County police Wednesday. Hughes was charged with felony property damage and misdemeanor battery for the alleged assault on a 16-year-old. The teen’s family accused the men of racial profiling him as he drove through their ritzy neighborhood in Sanford, the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy