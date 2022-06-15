ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb, González power Giants to fifth straight win

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Webb took the ball, the Giants momentarily forgot how to play baseball. San Francisco committed three errors in a single inning, each as baffling as the previous, forcing an early departure for a previously cruising Webb and a 4-2 loss to the last-place Rockies. That game...

Larry Brown Sports

Warriors owner trolled Celtics so hard after winning championship

Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber added insult to injury for the Boston Celtics after winning the NBA title. Guber was interviewed by ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the Warriors beat the Celtics in Thursday’s Game 6 of the Finals to win their fourth championship in the last seven years. During his remarks, Guber trolled Boston by saying how sweet it was to win on the parquet floor of “The Garden,” which he emphasized in a heavy faux-Boston accent. Take a listen.
NBC Sports

Boston bar remarkably triples down on trolling of Steph, Ayesha

The war of trolling messages between the self-proclaimed "Petty King" Steph Curry and a bar in Boston reached new heights Wednesday. Game On!, the Boston bar in question, doubled and then tripled down on their trolling of Ayesha Curry. In between, Steph spoke to reporters about embracing the noise from opposing fan bases.
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors to hold first victory parade in San Francisco on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Minutes after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in Boston Thursday, the team posted details on the its first victory parade in San Francisco.The team will hold its victory parade on Monday, June 20 in San Francisco on Market Street. It will begin at 11:20 a.m. on the intersection of Market and Main streets, and will end at 6th street around 2 p.m."The Warriors and the City of San Francisco will host a free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff," the team wrote.The team held its previous three championship victory parades in Oakland, where the Warriors called home from 1971 to 2019. 
CBS San Francisco

Warriors fans exultant at Chase Center watch party

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Chase Center's watch party turned into a massive celebration as the Warriors claimed the NBA Championship in Boston Thursday night. Some fans lingered around Chase Center and Thrive City to take pictures and soak up the moment. Many also stopped by the team store to buy championship gear."I was confident from the start. I knew they were going to win it all," said a Warriors fan named Jason. "This is amazing in this short amount of time to have this many championships," said Joe Houston.READ MORE: Warriors power past Celtics in Game 6 to claim NBA titleWarriors fans...
CBS San Francisco

Warriors feel-good championship win unites fans across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thursday night's NBA Finals win for the Warriors connected a very diverse Bay Area communityChances are you spent the day after the Warrior's NBA win smiling. Chances are, you experienced the win in a way that felt personal.  Many across the Bay Area said a win for the Warriors reminded us of what it feels to be connected as a community in the wake of so many things that divide our nation.  The above clip put together by KPIX 5 Anchor Reed Cowan shows some of the highlights of a win that reminded us all of one thing: we need each other in this world. 
