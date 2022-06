With nearly 1,000 acres of surface water, Ruedi Reservoir offers plenty of room to play for all types of watercraft, and that includes motor-powered and wind-powered. High-performance powerboats (rent them, and waterbikes, from outfitter Invertsports, 888-205-7119, invertsports.com/ruedi-reservoir) launch from the marina boat ramp on the lake’s west side, mostly traveling...