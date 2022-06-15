ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Preview

By JustinG.
rawcharge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be honest, I don’t know the answer to the question asked in the deck above. I’ve been thinking about it for the last three days and the best I can come up with a decided shoulder shrug. The punters are leaning towards the Colorado Avalanche as the favorites to win...

www.rawcharge.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy reportedly got big bucks from Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's firing in Boston may have been a bit of a blessing in disguise -- at least as far as the coach's bank account is concerned.While most folks believe Cassidy got a raw deal when he was fired by the Bruins (a survey of fans conducted by The Athletic resulted in an 82.6 percent vote that said Cassidy did not deserve the firing and a 95.8 percent vote that said Cassidy did his job well in Boston), it looks as though Cassidy landed on his feet just fine.According to Shawn Simpson of TSN Radio, the Golden Knights gave Cassidy a five-year contract that pays him $4.5 million per year. Simpson added the note that the state of Nevada does not have an income tax.Cassidy's previous contract in Boston reportedly paid him $3 million per year.The fact that Cassidy remained unemployed for barely a week, combined with that solid pay bump, shows that after the 57-year-old head coach was fired last week by the Bruins, he was in rather high demand. Just not in Boston anymore.
BOSTON, MA
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: Gallant on ECF loss, plus Frank Vatrano coming back?

The New York Rangers lost the series to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference. It was the team’s 20th game in 40 days and it took its toll on the team. “When you go 7 [games twice] there’s not much break and guys don’t get a chance to heal much,” Gerard Gallant said after being eliminated. It made it tough but we battled hard and did the best we could. They’re a big defensive team. They make it tough on you and box you out really well. Our forwards were trying to battle to get there and it’s fatigue. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

