Pro Football Focus pretty much confirmed what everyone familiar with the Oregon Ducks already knew. In a preview of the linebacker position for the 2023 NFL Draft, PFF put out a ranking of the top LBs who will be draft-eligible next season, Oregon’s marquee defenders Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe were ranked among the very best in the nation. Despite the fact that Flowe has only played in a couple of games so far because of injury, his status as a 5-star recruit on top of his unbelievable performance when on the field — Flowe had 14 tackles against Fresno State in...

NFL ・ 45 MINUTES AGO