Kirilloff got off to a slow start, hitting 5-for-29 (.172) in 10 games with the Twins this season but has been tearing the cover off the ball since being demoted on May 15. In 35 games with the Saints, Kirilloff is hitting .359/.465/.641 with 10 homers and 32 RBI. He has reached another level in the past two weeks, hitting .412/.508/.980 with eight homers and 20 RBI over his past 13 games.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO