ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Let Our Summer Issue Get You Ready For A Summer Of Living Big

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNB0Y_0gB9ihCn00

The theme for this issue is Intentions. Living life intentionally means living on purpose. Who do you want to be? How do you want to feel? Where do you want to go? In this issue, we hope to highlight, motivate, and inspire by:

  • Spotlighting how one man finds peace on the river…page 10.
  • Sharing John Boel’s secret for balancing work and play…page 18.
  • Providing tips for managing summer stress…page 22.
  • Offering ways to celebrate life’s milestones…page 44.
  • Highlighting issues that affect older adults and caregivers in the Caregiver section…page 54.

Where can I find this magazine? Click here.

P.S. Sign-up for our newsletters and always get the latest of what’s on TodaysTransitions.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Today's Transitions

Take This For Allergies

For those living in the Ohio River Valley, now is the time when allergies can flare. A possible way to ease symptoms is to try nettle. “Nettle is a natural antihistamine that can help with allergies. It’s gentle enough to give to children with direction from a pediatrician, but may provide seasonal allergy relief in adults, too. You can find it in tincture, capsule, tea, and whole plant forms,” Raegan says. Some people even make their own soup using fresh nettles, but the plant does have hairy fibers on it that can cause skin irritation so be careful if you go this route.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Today's Transitions

Inviting Calm Into Your Closet

When the flowers are blooming and birdsong becomes your new morning alarm, it’s easy to experience the inspiring changes spring is springing on you. All that outdoor inspiration can manifest indoors too and guide you to your own path of change — or just an uncontrollable urge to clean out your closet. Spring cleaning has sprung and decluttering an overcrowded closet is one way to renew and revitalize the energy in your home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Scavenge Your Way To Summer Fun With The Grandkids

Summer is officially here and this means cookouts, picnics, and more time to spend with your grandbabies! Whether you’re hosting a summertime sleepover or sharing an afternoon adventure together, figuring out how to have those fun, memorable moments isn’t always the easiest. So, if you’re hunting for a clever idea that creates good times and deeper connections, why not try a scavenger hunt?
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intentions
Today's Transitions

Visiting the Sick: Dos and Don’ts

What do you do for and say to people who have a life-limiting illness? I was very fortunate early in my ministry to have a wonderful mentor — Father Jim Hendricks — who was amazing in his care for the sick. I learned from him by following his good example.
HEALTH
Today's Transitions

Finding New Friendships

When you think about the friendships you developed in the course of your life, where did they begin? Maybe they started in childhood during recess at school or, perhaps, in the lunchroom. Other friendships develop through work relationships. No matter your age, whether you’re 9 or 69, friendships can be tricky to create and maintain. However, the older a person gets, the harder it may be to develop relationships because of a lack of opportunities or age-related issues. If you’re an older adult who wants to increase your socialization and develop friendships, there are steps you can take to help make this an achievable goal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Try This Roasted Asparagus With Lemon

One reason to enjoy spring is because more food options are available. Asparagus is one of those spring produce favorites. “Asparagus is a low-calorie vegetable that is an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, especially folate and vitamins A, C, and K,” says Raegan Stremel, marketing and events manager at Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets. She suggests roasting it with lemon for a healthy side dish.
RECIPES
Today's Transitions

Serving Up Creativity On A Plate

Sometimes opportunities will arrive at the oddest moments. In Terri Lynn Doyle’s case, her longtime dream of opening a cafe came true in the midst of a pandemic. Since 1999, her company, Terri Lynn’s Catering by Design, grew from a 6-foot table in a kitchen in Jeffersonville to a spot in Highlander Point in Floyds Knobs to exclusive catering services for The McCulloch House in Clarksville. Then, in 2021 — COVID-19 or not — she opened Terri Lynn’s Cafe & Catering in downtown New Albany.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Today's Transitions

Eat Dessert by the River and Learn Some History

Lunch Plus One is a simple outing to do with a friend or a relative. This summer outing takes you to Southern Indiana for a cool, tasty treat and beautiful views. Nothing complements a warm, summer day like a big ice cream sundae. Located by the Ohio River with a...
Today's Transitions

Let Your Talents Bloom

Moving to a senior living community is a significant transition for most seniors. It may mean they have suffered the loss of a spouse or house or lifestyle. But some seniors use their new accommodations and new situation as a new lease on life. They reach out to their neighbors and neighborhood to make an impact. They embrace the opportunity to share gifts or talents with a new group of peers, whether that be a green thumb, an artistic talent, or just the gift of gab.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Easy Ways to Stay on Top of Your Meds

The use of five or more prescription drugs per month among the 60 and older crowd has increased significantly in the past decade. Add in doctor-approved over-the-counter medications, and often patients are looking at a staggering amount of medication information to keep track of on a regular basis. Valerie Early,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Today's Transitions

Say ‘Yes’ to Life

My wife and I recently discovered New Harmony, Indiana, a very spiritual place of retreat near Evansville. In New Harmony there is a statue and garden dedicated to Paul Tillich. Paul Tillich was a highly revered German philosopher and theologian who spent the last 10 years of his life (1956-1965)...
NEW HARMONY, IN
Today's Transitions

Living Large in a Small Space

The dream of a forever home is that it be used for decades of happy memories. Think about it — holiday dinners featuring smiling children and grandchildren passing the rolls and butter, playsets and pools in the backyard utilized during the warmer months, and glasses of sweet tea shared on the back porch at sunset.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Today's Transitions

We All Need Help

My journey into caregiving started at age 15 when I was diagnosed with third stage rhabdomyosarcoma. During my almost four years of treatment, I battled it out with cancer. My family, and especially my mother who was my primary caregiver, along with my church family, my pastor and his wife, all taught me how to care for those who were experiencing their worst days dealing with the issues of life. There were truly times when I felt that life was leaving my body. This experience made me make what I call — a deal with God. I told God, “If you save my life, I will dedicate the rest of my life to You.”
ADVOCACY
Today's Transitions

Finding Peace On The River￼

“I love my boat,” Bob Owings begins, “and I can tell you many reasons why it’s so special to me.” As a proud husband and father of three emerging adults, owner of a bustling family business, active church and community volunteer, and avid U.S. and world traveler, Bob’s life is pretty scheduled most of the time. “My boat brings people together and automatically relaxes everyone. That’s a natural gift of being on the water. The boat is its own vessel, separate from everything else that binds me to a structure in my life. It gives me a chance to ‘leave the dock’ in more ways than one.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Pump Up the Volume: Gadgets for Improving Your Hearing

As you add another candle to your birthday cake, you might begin to notice that your hearing isn’t as sharp as it once was. It might be brought to your attention by loved ones complaining that the TV or radio is too loud, or you might find it increasingly difficult to follow conversations in noisy rooms or restaurants. Dr. Ingrid Edwards, the audiology team leader at Heuser Hearing Institute, suggests two types of products that can help whether or not you wear a hearing aid. But regardless of your hearing needs, remember to use earplugs or protective ear gear when engaged in any noisy activity, and consult a hearing specialist before inserting any device in your ear.
ELECTRONICS
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
275
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy