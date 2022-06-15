Let Our Summer Issue Get You Ready For A Summer Of Living Big

The theme for this issue is Intentions. Living life intentionally means living on purpose. Who do you want to be? How do you want to feel? Where do you want to go? In this issue, we hope to highlight, motivate, and inspire by:

Spotlighting how one man finds peace on the river…page 10.

Sharing John Boel’s secret for balancing work and play…page 18.

Providing tips for managing summer stress…page 22.

Offering ways to celebrate life’s milestones…page 44.

Highlighting issues that affect older adults and caregivers in the Caregiver section…page 54.

Where can I find this magazine? Click here.

P.S. Sign-up for our newsletters and always get the latest of what’s on TodaysTransitions.com.