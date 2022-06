Matthew Queen is haunted by the death of a Bakersfield 3 member, he said Wednesday in an exclusive jailhouse interview with The Californian. During his murder trial, Queen said for the first time Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3, died in his garage. Holsonbake pointed a gun at Queen and Baylee Despot, Queen's ex-girlfriend, and a struggle ensued, he testified. During the scuffle, Despot dropped a 40-pound dumbbell on Holsonbake’s head and killed him, Queen, 45, testified. The couple then dismembered Holsonbake and scattered his body parts around Kern County.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO