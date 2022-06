New York, NY, United States - June 16, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — New York-based Beverage and Consumer Package Goods advisory firm, InterContinental Beverage Capital (“IBC”), in a proprietary partnership with Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc., will be rolling out a new and innovative capital resource product for its clients in advance of upcoming industry events beginning in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO