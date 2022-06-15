The All-New Hoka Mach 5 Sneaker Is Ready to Help You Fly

2022 Air Jordan releases (as well as all sneaker releases) have been defined more by what hasn’t come out than by what has. And many of those that have were never intended for 2022 in the first place—just take a look at the outward facing tags that read “HO21” on Union’s Air Jordan 2 collaboration as evidence. As supply chain issues continue to plague the launch calendar for going on two years in the aftermath of the global pandemic, a handful of sneakers have managed to hold their own despite less-than-ideal timing.

