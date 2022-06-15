Pastor Mark Burns Who Said GOP Needs 'Demon-Killing Machines' Loses Primary
Burns, who was not endorsed by Trump despite his longstanding support for the former president, faced defeat in his second congressional...www.newsweek.com
they say the devil be in churches too Trump sold his soul to the devil now Trump has his evil disciples running for office to destroy the country demons disguise as pastors, teachers,cops, doctors and judges Jesus take the wheel
This guy is fruad and no man of God. He just another under cover down low man speaking to words of the devil.
He speaks for the devil. He should sit down and read the Bible. I do!
