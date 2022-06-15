ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor Mark Burns Who Said GOP Needs 'Demon-Killing Machines' Loses Primary

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Burns, who was not endorsed by Trump despite his longstanding support for the former president, faced defeat in his second congressional...

Debra Mccullough
2d ago

they say the devil be in churches too Trump sold his soul to the devil now Trump has his evil disciples running for office to destroy the country demons disguise as pastors, teachers,cops, doctors and judges Jesus take the wheel

Wallydon
2d ago

This guy is fruad and no man of God. He just another under cover down low man speaking to words of the devil.

Marcey Hoffert
3d ago

He speaks for the devil. He should sit down and read the Bible. I do!

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
Joe Biden
Jesus
William Timmons
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
