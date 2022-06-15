Rockets fans react to apparent Paolo Banchero dinner with GM Rafael Stone

Photo via @Burt_Steele on Twitter

Going back to Houston’s pursuits of future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony in the 2017 and 2018 NBA offseasons, the “Burt Steele” Twitter account has long purported to be a Rockets insider of sorts.

On Tuesday night, he added to his social media legacy by sharing a picture of Rockets general manager Rafael Stone dining with Duke product Paolo Banchero, who is believed to be in high consideration for Houston at No. 3 overall in the first round. It’s unclear exactly when and where the picture was taken, but there wouldn’t seem to be a reason for Banchero to meet with Stone prior to the 2022 NBA draft buildup.

It’s nothing shocking, of course, since Banchero is one of three prospects — along with Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith — that Houston is expected to consider with a top-three pick. It makes perfect sense for Stone and the Rockets to do their due diligence, and spend time getting to know any elite prospect who is willing to take the time.

In the end, Stone’s top selection is likely to depend on the choices of Orlando and Oklahoma City in front of Houston, with the Rockets selecting whichever of the three top frontcourt players remains.

