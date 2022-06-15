ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

Judge OKs city’s settlement of Los Angeles homelessness lawsuit

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MAbin_0gB98rfo00
| Photo courtesy of Robin Kanouse/Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

A federal judge Tuesday gave final approval to Los Angeles’ proposed settlement with the LA Alliance for Human Rights in which the city will spend up to $3 billion to develop as many as 16,000 beds or housing units for non-mentally ill members of the homeless population.

U.S. District Judge David Carter wrote that the parties have requested that the court retain jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the settlement agreement for a period of five years. The pact is “fair, reasonable, and adequate,” he said.

“The agreement before the court was not achieved in haste — it was the result of long and deliberate good-faith negotiations,” the judge wrote.

Carter said the settlement “creates a structure and enforcement mechanism for the city to create a substantial number of new beds for people experiencing homelessness. While this agreement is not a solution to homelessness, it is a concrete step toward improving the lives of our neighbors who are currently suffering on the streets.”

The Los Angeles City Council voted 12-3 last month to approve the settlement.

Carter is overseeing the March 2020 lawsuit in which LA Alliance — a coalition of downtown business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents — accuses the city and county of Los Angeles of failing to do its part in addressing the homelessness crisis.

Co-defendant Los Angeles County did not participate in the agreement and has scheduled closed-door mediation sessions in efforts to resolve its part of the suit.

Carter said at a hearing last week that in the two years that the case has been pending, he has seen efforts by the parties to address the homelessness problem not just in the Skid Row area but throughout the city and county.

There is now “an increasing effort to get thousands, not hundreds, off the streets,” Carter said.

While the settlement does not include Los Angeles County, city officials said the county must be responsible for providing services and housing for homeless individuals with serious mental illness, substance-use issues or chronic physical illnesses.

According to the most recent homeless count, conducted prior to the pandemic in 2020, the countywide homeless population was 66,433, a nearly 13% increase from the previous year. Los Angeles’ homeless population was 36,165, up 14% from the prior year.

Skip Miller, outside counsel for the county, has said that the county “is more than doing its job and doing everything possible to address homelessness without stigmatizing it as a crime. Any assertion that the county has failed on this obligation is utterly baseless.”

Shayla Myers of the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles — an intervenor in the case — recently objected to the proposed settlement, saying the true goal of the city was to enforce anti-camping laws to strong-arm the unsheltered off the streets.

Comments / 3

Miguel J Burnstein
2d ago

Chasing good money after bad nothing will work as long as you have a fresh supply of homeless people coming here , they are sent here to California by other states to solve their homeless problem with by bus and that’s not counting the ones from other countries that come here with nothing but the clothes they are wearing , Democrats love this because they are always asking for more millions to form committees to research the problem hiring friends and family at nice salaries and benefits 😷🇺🇸✡️

Reply
2
Related
HeySoCal

LA makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees

The Los Angeles City Council approved a proclamation Friday, igned by Mayor Eric Garcetti, to officially make Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously in August 2020 to initiate the process of making Juneteenth —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
byjoandco.com

Ten Reasons Not To Move To Los Angeles, California

Are you considering moving to Los Angeles, CA? Indeed, Los Angeles is an amazing city. There is no doubt about it. It’s easy to see why many people love this city. Although living in Los Angeles may seem like a great idea, there are some cons you may not know about. I have outlined some of the cons below to help you decide whether Los Angeles is the right place for you.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Housing#Politics#La Alliance
thekatynews.com

Immigrants in Los Angeles Are an Important Economic Driver

When it comes to economic activity in Los Angeles, immigrants are playing a vital role. Many reports endorse the fact that immigrants are vital for the economy. The New American Economy partners with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairsto release the report. It highlights the important role of immigrants in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Jake Paul Trolls Biden

Hey Socal! This week, insta-douche Jake Paul trolled President Biden on Twitter. And we should definitely take him seriously, because when it comes to thought provoking political analysis, our most trusted source is the guy who tasers rats and assaults NBA mascots. He’s the Alexis de Tocqueville of dirtbags. And for more news you may have missed, Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to your brain with this week’s Deja News.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

New tallies show lead changes in L.A.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office released new vote totals on June 14 that showed Congresswoman Karen Bass leading developer Rick Caruso by 13,640 votes – nearly three percentage points – in the primary race for mayor of Los Angeles. The updates to counts in the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
healthcaredive.com

1K Los Angeles Kaiser nurses to go on strike

A thousand nurses at Kaiser Permanente’s Los Angeles Medical Center are planning to strike for one day on Thursday, June 23 as they negotiate new contracts with the hospital, according to a release from the California Nurses Association, which represents the nurses. The hospital and nurses have been in...
SFGate

Suge Knight Jury Says It’s ‘Deadlocked,’ Judge Orders Them Back Next Week: ‘Very Difficult Split’

Jurors declared themselves “deadlocked” Friday at the California civil trial over whether Suge Knight should be held liable – and pay millions in damages – for killing married Compton dad Terry Carter with his Ford Raptor truck seven years ago amid a parking lot dispute with another man linked to the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County unemployment rate falls again in May

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in May, down from a revised 5.4% in April, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 5.2% rate was well below the 9.7% rate in May 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted figures...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
todaynationnews.com

Huang Xinjiang calls on St. Vincent Medical Center Los Angeles City Counselor to resettle the homeless

Los AngelesVincent Medical Center in the city’s Westlake district was sold in 2020 to a wealthy Chinese businessman Patrick Soon-shiong due to poor management. Huang Xinjiang used it as a new crown at that time.epidemic preventionhospital. Later, Los Angeles City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell proposed that the place be used as aRogueThe Shelter and Treatment Center, however, did not receive a statement from Huang Xinjiang, and Aufaruo, who was preparing for the year-end final election, took up the matter again on the 14th, using the site of the hospital as a homeless rehabilitation center. hoping to do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Attorneys argue LA developer’s role in alleged Huizar bribe

A Los Angeles real estate developer paid a $500,000 bribe to a city councilman to “grease the wheels” for a proposed downtown condominium project, a federal prosecutor told a jury Tuesday, but a defense attorney said the developer thought he was paying “consulting fees” to an intermediary and never suspected the funds would be used to bribe an elected official.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy