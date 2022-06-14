Betty Frechette

JoAnn Ester Veronica Mitchell, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away on June 15, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Tamara “Tammie” Dawn (Pemberton) Harris passed away on June 14, 2022, while in hospice care due to complications from dementia and aphasia. She will be sorely missed by her family and anyone with which she had both a personal and professional relationship during her life. Tammie was born...
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email a few weeks ago about Madison, an employee at Possibly Picasso on Hitt Road in...
IDAHO FALLS — The first direct flight from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Boise Airport departed under a rainbow water salute around 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. This new route will provide a convenient, direct flight between eastern Idaho and the state’s capital. A drive that used to take four hours, will now be available by plane in just one hour.
LUCIN, Utah (KSL.com) — Box Elder County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to work with other local, state and federal agencies, as well as law enforcers in other states, in their search for a missing 19-year-old man. Dylan Rounds, originally from Rigby, Idaho, was last heard from on May...
SWAN VALLEY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left a local man dead. Emergency responders were called to the area of Campbell Road just off Idaho Highway 31 at around 9 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release. The...
AMERICAN FALLS — A Wyoming man found guilty of starting a fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed two homes has been sentenced to probation. Brandon Donato Frias, 23, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for the misdemeanor charge of setting a fire to wildland, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $157.50 in fees and fines.
IDAHO FALLS -— A 39-year-old woman who allegedly ran over a man in a grocery store parking lot has pleaded not guilty to two felonies. Brandi Morgan is set to go to trial on July 18 at 10 a.m. in Bonneville County in front of Judge Bruce Pickett. In May, Morgan entered a not-guilty plea to aggravated battery and for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death.
VICTOR — Around 1,200 people in the Victor area are without power Friday morning due to severe weather. Fall River Electric has received reports of strong wind conditions that have apparently resulted in significant tree damage affecting power lines in the area, according to a news release. Crews are on their way to restore electricity.
UCON — A pick-up truck caught fire near the Ucon exit on U.S. Highway 20 on Friday, June 17. Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com that they received a call around 1 p.m. about a vehicle fire. The 2006 Dodge Ram was in the westbound lane near milepost 314 when it experienced a mechanical failure and caught fire.
POCATELLO — Newly filed court documents show that a Chubbuck man arrested Monday for a drive-by shooting in Pocatello fired four shots at a home. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, has been charged with felonies for discharging a firearm at an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.
REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Halle Snow Smith. The teen is around 5 feet tall, with brown eyes and blond hair, and she weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt. Smith is believed to be with 19-year-old Joshua Benson....
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman arrested last August after crashing her SUV into a tree and fleeing the scene has been sent on a rider. Court records show Megan Renee Housel, 27, was given an underlying prison sentence of three to seven years by District Judge Javier Gabiola. She could still serve that time if she fails to complete the rider.
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho’s largest Fourth of July festival is just a few weeks away and there will be some significant changes to help make the event even better than in years past. Riverbend Communications, which is home to radio stations Classy 97, Z103, KBear 101, 105...
POCATELLO — Ben Campbell has always loved to cook. As he says, had he been able to afford it, he would have opened a restaurant decades ago. With a little bit of extra money and a continued thirst, he and his wife, Jonia, identified a need in Pocatello. They decided Gate City’s growing food scene lacked an authentic Cubano sandwich.
