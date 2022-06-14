Betty Frechette

IDAHO FALLS — The first direct flight from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Boise Airport departed under a rainbow water salute around 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. This new route will provide a convenient, direct flight between eastern Idaho and the state’s capital. A drive that used to take four hours, will now be available by plane in just one hour.

