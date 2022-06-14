ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Betty Frechette

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Carolyn Frechette, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at...

JoAnn Ester Veronica Mitchell

JoAnn Ester Veronica Mitchell, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away on June 15, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Tamara Harris

Tamara “Tammie” Dawn (Pemberton) Harris passed away on June 14, 2022, while in hospice care due to complications from dementia and aphasia. She will be sorely missed by her family and anyone with which she had both a personal and professional relationship during her life. Tammie was born...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
New direct flight from Idaho Falls to Boise departs from IDA

IDAHO FALLS — The first direct flight from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Boise Airport departed under a rainbow water salute around 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. This new route will provide a convenient, direct flight between eastern Idaho and the state’s capital. A drive that used to take four hours, will now be available by plane in just one hour.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man dies after rollover crash in Bonneville County

SWAN VALLEY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left a local man dead. Emergency responders were called to the area of Campbell Road just off Idaho Highway 31 at around 9 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release. The...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
One of two men tied to Cold Creek Fire is sentenced; another still missing

AMERICAN FALLS — A Wyoming man found guilty of starting a fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed two homes has been sentenced to probation. Brandon Donato Frias, 23, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for the misdemeanor charge of setting a fire to wildland, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $157.50 in fees and fines.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Woman who allegedly ran over stranger set to go to trial

IDAHO FALLS -— A 39-year-old woman who allegedly ran over a man in a grocery store parking lot has pleaded not guilty to two felonies. Brandi Morgan is set to go to trial on July 18 at 10 a.m. in Bonneville County in front of Judge Bruce Pickett. In May, Morgan entered a not-guilty plea to aggravated battery and for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Power restored in Victor-area

VICTOR — Around 1,200 people in the Victor area are without power Friday morning due to severe weather. Fall River Electric has received reports of strong wind conditions that have apparently resulted in significant tree damage affecting power lines in the area, according to a news release. Crews are on their way to restore electricity.
VICTOR, ID
Lanes reopen near Ucon after truck catches fire

UCON — A pick-up truck caught fire near the Ucon exit on U.S. Highway 20 on Friday, June 17. Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com that they received a call around 1 p.m. about a vehicle fire. The 2006 Dodge Ram was in the westbound lane near milepost 314 when it experienced a mechanical failure and caught fire.
UCON, ID
Documents provide new details in Pocatello drive-by shooting

POCATELLO — Newly filed court documents show that a Chubbuck man arrested Monday for a drive-by shooting in Pocatello fired four shots at a home. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, has been charged with felonies for discharging a firearm at an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.
POCATELLO, ID
Police searching for missing and endangered teen

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Halle Snow Smith. The teen is around 5 feet tall, with brown eyes and blond hair, and she weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt. Smith is believed to be with 19-year-old Joshua Benson....
REXBURG, ID
Woman who pleaded guilty to drug possession, four misdemeanors sent on rider

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman arrested last August after crashing her SUV into a tree and fleeing the scene has been sent on a rider. Court records show Megan Renee Housel, 27, was given an underlying prison sentence of three to seven years by District Judge Javier Gabiola. She could still serve that time if she fails to complete the rider.
POCATELLO, ID

