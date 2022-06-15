ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas City Manager Evaluation Postponed

klif.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBAP/KLIF) — The Dallas City manager waits another week to learn his fate. Amid speculation that T.C. Broadnax may be fired or disciplined, Mayor Eric Johnson released a statement, Tuesday, indicating the city council will table plans to discuss the issue at Wednesday’s meeting. Johnson said that...

www.klif.com

Dallas Observer

In Dallas, Sobering Center Removed From Proposed Homeless Facility After Resident Complaints

Last month, a proposed homeless facility in City Council’s District 3 caused a stir among residents in the area. The facility is intended for 2929 S. Hampton Road near Keist Park in Oak Cliff as part of a deal with Dallas County. Residents’ biggest beef with it at the time was that the project would also include a sobering center, a place where intoxicated people can be monitored while they sober up. The facility would also include space for the Dallas Police Department’s RIGHT Care team, which is meant to assist with mental health emergencies.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas’ CFO Resigns

Dallas’ chief financial officer of six years, Elizabeth Reich, formally resigned to pursue another opportunity that hasn’t yet been announced. Her last day is June 30. Some of her tenure’s highlights include a deal to save the police and fire pension system in 2016, helping to secure federal dollars after tornadoes struck the area, and throughout the pandemic, as well as the passage of the city’s largest bond ever at $1.05 billion.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
RICHARDSON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Community profile: Eric Vasquez

Eric Vasquez comes from a long line of first responders. Taking after his father, he joined the Dallas Police Department in 2009 before joining the Mesquite Police department in 2017. Since joining the department, he has also joined the SWAT team. How did you get into your line of work?
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Emerald ash borer confirmed in City of Dallas

DALLAS — A small insect that has the potential to destroy certain types of trees has appeared in the City of Dallas. The presence of the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the city limits, according to the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. The small, metallic green beetle...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

How Dallas is responding to emerald ash borers

Emerald ash borers have been confirmed in Dallas County, and they pose a threat to ash trees. These insects, which are almost impossible to see, are 99% lethal to all untreated ash trees. In Dallas County, ash trees account for about 5% of the total tree population. Urban biologist Brett...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
klif.com

Former Arlington Officer Indicted for Murder

(WBAP/KLIF) — A former Arlington police officer was indicted, Thursday, for the fatal shooting of a man after a low speed chase. Robert Phillips was indicted on a charge of murder by a Tarrant County Grand Jury for the shooting death of 40-year-old Jesse Fischer of Addison. In October of 2021, Fischer was turning his vehicle around in a cul-de-sac during a low-speed chase, when Phillips exited his patrol car and fired six shots through the windshield, killing Fischer.
ARLINGTON, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Officers Track 2 Murder Suspects To Missouri

Hopkins County officers tracked two murder suspects to Missouri, where they were reported to have been apprehended and were in custody Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. Sheriff’s deputies found an abandoned vehicle when checking out a report of someone’s personal items being located on...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Restaurant Marks 50 Years in Business

When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas County Sheriff's Office supervisor pleads guilty to embezzlement

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Office supervisor Umeka Treymane Myers has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $250,000 from the jail's commissary fund.  According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham, between 2018 and 2021 Myers fraudulently issued dozens of credit cards that she used in Texas, Louisiana, Nevada, Maryland and New York. The 49-year-old worked as a supervisor at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center's inmate property vault, which refunds inmates' commissary account balances when they are released.  When an inmate's account has more than $30, property vault employees such as Myers give them the balance on debit cards generated by software.  If an employee makes an error processing a debit card, the software creates an error message that can only be cleared by a supervisor. In this case, it was Myers.  After overriding a debit card error, Myers used released inmates' book-in numbers to create new and duplicate cards. Myers would then enter the same amount from the card issued to the released inmate on the newly created card, Meacham said.Myers faces up to 10 years in federal prison. 
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

