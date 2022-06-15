ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

CESSNA: Oddsmakers aren't jumping on Aggie bandwagon

By Robert Cessna
myaggienation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas A&M baseball team keeps winning games, but the oddsmakers remain unimpressed. The Aggies are the second-highest seeded team remaining in the College World Series, but A&M is the least likely to win according to BetOnline.ag. Ninth-seeded Texas with 4/1 odds is the slight favorite in the wide-open field followed...





dailybusinesspost.com

New Texas A&M tailgating park has the most Texas amenity of all time

Texas A&M has the most unusual tailgating elements in college football — a catch and release fishing pond. Tailgating usually includes an ice-cold beer, some delicious food, and great social environments with fellow fans, but at Texas A&M, you better bring some bait and a fishing pole. Yes, you...
myaggienation.com

Pitching digs unclimbable hole in Texas A&M loss to Oklahoma to open CWS

OMAHA, Neb. — After a 13-8 win over Texas A&M on Friday to open the 2022 College World Series, Oklahoma head baseball coach Skip Johnson summoned the memory of legendary Texas head coach Augie Garrido, under whom he served for nine seasons. “The world is a different world for...
OMAHA, NE
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M baseball drops CWS opener against Oklahoma, 13-8

OMAHA, Neb. -- The elusive first win in Omaha since 1993 for the Texas A&M baseball team continued to be out of reach Friday, as the Aggies dropped their College World Series opener to Oklahoma 13-8. Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer faltered early without control of any of his off speed arsenal. The Sooners (43-22) jumped out to an 8-1 lead, thanks to a seven-run top of the second that was capped off by a three-run homer by Sooner catcher Jimmy Crooks.
OMAHA, NE
myaggienation.com

A&M men opt to play at Stanford

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play in the Stanford Regional in the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Kickoff Weekend from Jan. 27-30. The third-seeded Aggies will play second-seeded Pepperdine in the first round with top-seeded Stanford facing fourth-seeded Georgia Tech in the other match. The winners of those matches will play for a berth in the ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championships, which will be hosted by Illinois.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Aggie women will be home for ITA Kickoff Weekend

The Texas A&M women will be a host for the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Kickoff Weekend from Jan. 27-30 with Florida, Arizona and Florida Atlantic in the field. The seventh-seeded Aggies earned the right to open at home by placing in the ITA’s 2022 final top 15 rankings. A&M will play Florida Atlantic and Florida will face Arizona in the opening-round matches. The winners will meet to see who advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships hosted by Washington.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M's Bennett feels ready for U.S. Open

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett will play the biggest round of his life Thursday when he tees off in the 122nd U.S. Open, but he’s treating it no different than 18 holes as a youth. Bennett, one of the nation’s top amateurs, qualified for the U.S. Open by shooting...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Distin, Brady honored

Texas A&M All-American Lamara Distin was named the South Central Regional women’s field athlete of the year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday. A&M’s Sean Brady was named the region’s women’s assistant coach of the year by the organization.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

WATCH NOW: My Aggie Nation Podcast previews the College World Series

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggies ready for greatest show on dirt. On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, Travis L. Brown checks in from the College World Series in Omaha. Plus, Lee Benson of News 9 in Oklahoma City joins to preview Texas A&M's opening game against Oklahoma.
OMAHA, NE
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M's Sam Bennett makes cut at U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett made the cut on the number Friday at the U.S. Open, holding together a 3-over-par 73 at The Country Club to advance to the weekend with a 3-over 143 total after the first two rounds. Bennett was one of four amateurs...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Cameron Herald

Reflections From The 1981-87 Cameron Yoemen Football Reunion

The 1981-87 Cameron Yoemen Football Reunion was so much fun! I truly enjoyed my visits with our former players and staff. It is easy to see the impact some 40 years later that a talented school administration and faculty had on these men. In my entire tenure in Cameron ISD, I could not have had a more supportive group of parents. Our successes on the football field were attributed to so many, all pulling in the same direction.
CAMERON, TX
KBTX.com

Long-time Bryan barber passes away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dotty Brown knew there was something special about Sonny Brown when they spoke on the phone for the first time in June of 1999. “This man was the most overwhelmingly generous person I’d ever met, and he treated me like a princess,” Dotty said.
BRYAN, TX
martincountymessenger.com

A GIANT PARADE IN A TINY TOWN

About 750 people live in Chappell Hill, a Washington County village located in the rolling prairie country near Brenham. It was settled in 1849 and named for one of the founding families. Despite its small size it is a thriving community that attracts visitors who enjoy the peaceful easy feeling, clean streets, shady drives, well-kept lawns, historic homes, interesting shops and restaurants the town offers.
KCEN

Waco drug bust results in 27 people indicted

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note| The above news segment is about a drug bust that happened in Marlin, Texas. A Waco federal grand jury made five indictments on June 14 that charged twenty-seven people with ties to a methamphetamine distribution ring. Each person is charged with one count to...
WACO, TX
KYTV

College Station parking garage to close next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/city of Springfield) - If you plan to dine downtown next week, or catch a movie there, you’ll find fewer places to park. The College Station Car Park at 409 W. McDaniel Street will close beginning 8 p.m., Sunday, June 19th for maintenance. If all goes as...
KBTX.com

Missing Bryan woman found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County authorities searching for a Bryan woman who went missing on June 12 say she has been safely located. Holly Bowe, 32, was last seen Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road.
KAGS

GoFundMe is set up for a College Station woman, who lost everything

BRYAN, Texas — On Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022, College Station firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the 8600 block of Rock Prairie Road between Olden Lane and William D Fitch Parkway. Jeanie Norrid, the homeowner, is a woman who lost nearly everything in her home....
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX

