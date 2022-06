Last week, the Oklahoma softball team wrapped up its sweep of Texas in the 2022 Women's College World Series behind the legendary bat of Jocelyn Alo. On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Jessica Mendoza chatted with Yardbarker about the Sooners' run to the title, Alo's record-breaking career and her own memories during her time playing in the World Series, as well as for Team USA. Mendoza also discussed the upcoming 50th anniversary of Title IX and her recent partnership with TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO