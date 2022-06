Layne Berry, head baseball coach at Arkansas High, has left the school and accepted a job as Dean of Students at Pleasant Grove Middle School. Berry shared the news on his Facebook page, along with some kind words to his former coworkers and players. “God’s timing is perfect!” Berry excitedly begins. He continues, “Although it has been a tough decision and we may question things, I will never question God’s timing.” Berry says he made the decision after some “tough conversations with [his] players and students.”

PLEASANT GROVE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO