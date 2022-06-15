ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

A Missouri Small Town Ranks Among The Nation’s Best Places To Visit

By Tim Thomas
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rock musician John Mellencamp had a hit song called 'Small Town'. Missouri has a lot of small towns. The Census defines a small town as incorporated areas of less than 5000 residents. I know when I drive from Sedalia to Jefferson City, I pass through Syracuse Missouri, and according to Google,...

awesome923.com

Comments / 4

Related
KELOLAND TV

Update: Yellowstone flooding impact on Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1-2 million acre/feet of water is on its way through the Missouri River system as a result of the flooding on the Yellowstone River. The reason that water is coming to the Missouri is because Yellowstone is one of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Syracuse, MO
Awesome 92.3

How About A Scenic Dinner Train Ride Through Missouri? Looks Like Fun

Since gas prices have been higher than they ever have been, perhaps you are considering other forms of transportation. Do any of you have a little Sheldon Cooper in you? By that, I am asking if you love trains? If you ever visit Branson, you can get a scenic view of Missouri and enjoy some great food too. There is an option for you to experience the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
97ZOK

Illinois Popeyes Selling Chicken For 59 Cents In Honor Of 50th Anniversary

Order up! Popeyes is celebrating 50 years in business and thanking customers by offering a special deal from now until June 19th!. Every time I drive past Popeyes, it always seems like a party in the drive thru. I don't understand the hype about Popeyes, but maybe after trying them for this special deal I'll think differently! Back on June 12th, 1972, Popeyes was founded in New Orleans by Alan Copeland, a successful entrepreneur. When he opened the chain, chicken was sold for less than a dollar.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mellencamp
mymoinfo.com

Miss Missouri Pageant Underway….Two Local Women Crowned with the Title Since 1922

(Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions) (Farmington) The Miss Missouri contest gets underway this week. 24 young women are competing for the title and a chance to represent Missouri on a national stage at the Miss America contest. Missouri’s competition began Wednesday night in central Missouri’s Mexico...
KICK AM 1530

Make Sure You Know These 6 New Laws in Missouri

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons signed into law on Thursday, June 16 six new laws that if you live in Missouri you will need to know. KY3.com reports that these go into effect immediately. Bill SB 718 Designates HBCU Week and modifies provisions regarding higher education. Basically means the third week in September is dedicated to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Devemplement.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#History Museum#Places To Visit#Smithsonian Magazine#European#State#French Canadians#German
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CJ Coombs

The 1913 dream of Dr. C.H. Diehl at the Current River in Missouri

Welch Building ruins on the Current River.NPS Park Cultural Landscapes Program (public domain). In 1859, a son born to Thomas Welch was named after the Current River--his name was Current River Welch interestingly enough. He was the owner of Welch Cave and its nearby spring. He and his wife had two sons who inherited the cave and spring. Their father died in 1912.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

216 Porter Mill Bend Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

It's the gentle lot in the quiet neighborhood with the lovely view you are looking for. Wonderful lakefront home in a subdivision of well-kept homes and nice neighbors. Spacious, well built with stucco exterior,3 car garage, plenty of parking & beautiful yard. Lakeside has a gentle walkway to the water with few steps, lakeside screened in porch, storage room on the side of the house for yard tools or man cave and a nice two well boat dock with swim platform, storage locker, fish cleaning station with boat lifts included. Practical floor plan with over 4200 sq ft, master suite with jetted tub, walk in shower and his and her closets. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, main level office, open lakeside living room and large family room on the lower level with loads of unfinished storage, as well. By water you're at the 38 mile marker where the boating is better! Sellers have already starting moving to be closer to family. This one checks all the boxes! Call today and make your dream come true.
CAMDENTON, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy